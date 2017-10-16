Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

•Autotrader.com wants to know: “What’s with all the angry modified Jeep Wranglers?” (Referring to aftermarket grilles and lightbars.) We’ll let you guys share why modified Wranglers look cool, not angry: bit.ly/2jJPKit.

•Jeep is going to keep hangin’ 10—it’s doing a “long-term renewal” of its global partnership with the World Surf League.

•Here’s the job of the Hagerty Vehicle Rating: Track vehicle performance related to the classic car and truck market, and depreciation and appreciation. The vehicles above the 50th position in rankings are appreciating faster than average, according to the rating system. The list released as we went to press featured the ’76-’86 Jeep CJ-7 in the No. 5 spot (although technically No. 3, if you count the ties at No. 1 and 2). The ’81-’86 CJ-8 found itself at No. 11, and at No. 23 was the ’46-’49 CJ-2A.

•And the Wrangler pickup is a JT. We think it’s not named after Justin Timberlake.

2.

Industry News

•Ogden, Utah? You got yourself a new 4 Wheel Parts location. Hey, ditto Cincinnati. And Indianapolis? Meet your remodeled one.

•An online program for tech and industry types is being offered by Hunter Engineering called Hunter University. The courses teach vehicle alignment, rolling smooth, and heavy-duty truck/trailer alignment. Here you go: hunter.com/training/hunter-university.

•Soybean oil-based rubber? That’s the new tire technology Goodyear is working on. The oil works as part of the tread compound, and makes for a more cost-effective, renewable formulation, not to mention potentially more adaptable traits toward changes in temperature.

•Looks like Pep Boys will be acquiring Advanced Auto Service & Tire Centers in Phoenix.

•The title sponsor of the ’18 National Off-Road Racing Association Mexican 1000 is Yokohama. Learn more about the race at norra.com.

3.

Auto Graphs

•Strange bedfellows would be Domino’s and Ford. Yet it’s happening—they are collaborating on figuring out how to make pizza delivery and self-driving cars as coupled as they are.

•There’s a new online service offering free vehicle-history reports called vincheck.info.

•This one’s out of Canada: A study led by Ipsos revealed that social media and smartphones are causing Canadians to drink less alcohol so as to not see their inebriated selves plastered on social media. Read the study here: bit.ly/2xRtrxP.

•The Ram Harvest—a truck Ram built for the agriculture people. That means a 1-inch higher ride height, beefy tires, spray-in bedliner, side steps, and agricultural-friendly colors, like Case IH Red and New Holland Blue.

•Cummins and Vincennes University have created an apprentice program for students in North America. It will be called the Cummins Technician Apprentice Program, and they will learn how to build and work on Cummins diesel engines. Graduation means an associate degree in diesel and heavy equipment technology and being certified in Cummins engines. vinu.edu for more info.

•The Philippines has gone with a biometric drivers license, to the tune of fingerprint biometrics and 32 other security features.

•Alexa will now be able to provide policy and claims info to Farmers Insurance customers.

•Scotland intends to remove gas and diesel vehicles by 2023.

4.

“I don’t think it's worth trying to take on Wrangler. But I think there’s an opportunity somewhere in that space.”

—Duncan Aldred, who heads up GMC, about an entry-level small crossover…and not the same one as GMC’s other rumored Wrangler competitor

5.

“Jeep has been a really strong automotive name. We built a reputation for survival, for resilience. We’ve had a lot of dance partners over the years.”

—Jerry Huber, former Chrysler exec, to the Toledo Blade, regarding the brand’s various foreign owners and the current chatter about a potential new owner from the Chinese market

6.

What’s New for the Jeep Wrangler and Others in 2018

What’s new for the Jeep lineup in 2018? In a word: Nothing much to see here. OK, that was five, but still. Here are some highlights:

Cherokee

Base trim is Latitude. Trailhawk gets some safety standard equipment, like blind-spot monitoring.

Compass

Limiteds can be had as 4x2s.

Grand Cherokee

Trackhawk is here. The Limited has 25th anniversary Sterling Edition with platinum thrown in.

Renegade

Rear backup camera is standard. There’s more interior storage space and new seat fabrics and colors. The Sport can be ordered with the open-air roof panel.

Wrangler

The driver-side quarter-panel has a “Wrangler JK” decal. Altitude, Freedom (military theme), and Golden Eagle editions exist.

7.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name: Where you’re from: Where the photo was taken: What you’re doing/why you’re at that location: Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

8.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!

Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.

Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.

Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.

Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

9.

Photography: Courtesy of Winter 4x4 Jamboree

Where the Jeeps Are

Have an event? Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning. Just follow these steps:

Name of event:

Date(s) of event:

City/State of event:

Name of venue (if applicable):

Website for readers to learn more about your event:

Have a high-resolution photo from a previous event? Feel free to send it to us and we might just include it. Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

Send the info and photo to: jpeditor@jpmagazine.com

Make your subject line, “Where the Jeeps Are.”

Badlands Off Road Adventures

Various Getting Started Off-Road Driving classes

Dec 2017

California

4x4training.com

Wheeling 4 Toys, Brush Beaters Jeep Club

Dec 9, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com

Winter 4x4 Jamboree

January 18-20, 2018

Washington County Regional Park

Hurricane, Utah

winter4x4jamboree.com

MTOD:

Catch these shows on the Motor Trend OnDemand channel this month.

motortrendondemand.com

Dec 8 Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

Dec 9 LIVE! Intercontinental Challenge Series, Sepang

Dec 11 Real Road Racing, Macau Grand Prix

Ultimate Adventure Week

Dec 12 SKUSA SuperNationals, Las Vegas

Ultimate Adventure Week

Dec 13 Head 2 Head, Episode 97

Ultimate Adventure Week

Dec 14 Roadkill Garage, Episode 25

Ultimate Adventure Week

Dec 15 Ultimate Adventure Week

Dec 19 Dirt Every Day, Episode 72

SKUSA SuperNationals, Las Vegas

Dec 20 FIM Freestyle MX World Championship, Oberhausen, Germany

GP Confidential, Post Season

Dec 21 Hot Rod Garage, Episode 60

Dec 22 Auto Mundial

Auto Mundial

FIM Freestyle MX World Championship, Wenzhou, China

Motorsport Mundial

Roadkill, Episode 73

Dec 26 Tuner Battle Week

Dec 27 Tuner Battle Week

Dec 28 Tuner Battle Week

Dec 29 Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

Tuner Battle Week

Dec 30 Tuner Battle Week

Jan 4 Put Up or Shut Up, Episode 7