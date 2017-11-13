Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•Did Jeep build an obstacle course, and then give employees of the Toledo plant the keys to Wranglers so that they could go faux–off-road and better understand the product?•Is Jeep the only American vehicle brand that’s doing well in Japan?•What Jeep wants you to know: “Breakout artist Halsey and three emerging renegade artists—Molly Kate Kestner (Atlantic Records), Uri Grey, and Chloe Nixon—are featured in a new Jeep-brand marketing campaign for the Jeep Renegade that celebrates the spirit of Renegades on the Rise—women with a quest to find their voices, even if it breaks the mold.” See the cheesy, 1980s-vibe photo supporting this announcement.•So, the Jeep Wrangler JL’s production might be starting immediately as the calendar turns to 2018?•Rumor: The Wrangler will get a 368hp four-banger.•Rumor: That’s probably completely untrue.•Alexa for the vehicle? The ’18 Cherokee Latitude will get Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot capabilities as part of Uconnect Access. This will mean being able to voice-demand that the engine start and stop and the doors lock and unlock, among other things.

Industry News

•Velocity Network is now airing Lund International Truck & Jeep Show at 8:00 a.m. Sundays. If you know the name Sam Mahdavi as a Jeep builder, then you’ll know the host. It’s all about road trips, events, and installs. Find the schedule here: bit.ly/2hBeuFl •New brand ambassador for Daystar: Ian Johnson.•Two companies scored wins for lawsuits accusing companies of producing counterfeit parts based on their products. The winners: Fab Fours and Omix-ADA.•Interesting new product if you’re wanting a quick way to find high-pressure leaks (think: turbo and exhaust). It’s the MotorVac Cool Smoke HP. It’s digital technology for thick smoke and contaminant-free UV dye for finding the precise location of the leak. Learn more at cpsproducts.com/automotive •Holley will build a $9.15 million facility in Franklin, Kentucky.•The Official Tire of UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl is Toyo Tire. It’s a three-year partnership.•Yokohama planted 2,000 new trees at the Mississippi factory for the Yokohama Forever Forest project that started in 2007 and is meant for absorbing carbon dioxide.•New name for Mastercraft: 30Racing.•The recent collaboration between Bestop and the American Cancer Society (ACS) gave owners of Jeeps an opportunity to win Bestop soft tops embroidered for breast cancer awareness. The full price of the raffle tickets was donated to ACS, and Bestop also matched that, for a donation of $6,234 to ACS.

Auto Graphs

•An all-electric future? GM is throwing its weight in that direction.•2016 stats are in for fatal traffic crash data. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 37,461 deaths were recorded, up 5.6 percent from 2015. Fatalities caused by distracted driving and sleepy driving were actually down, but fatalities for reckless behavior—including not wearing seatbelt, alcohol, and speeding—were up. Pedestrian deaths are at the highest since 1990.•Uber has created the Uber Lounge as a dedicated pickup and dropoff area—great news if you’re borderline road-raging over Uber drivers currently stopping anywhere they please on streets to do those tasks. Bad news if said street is not part of a Westfield shopping center, since that’s the new partnership and where this convenient feature will exist.•Speaking of road rage, next up? Humans vs. autonomous vehicles. They have been programmed to abide by the rules of the road. Humans? They don’t follow signs or laws. And robots do not like that. And humans don’t like these law-abiding robots. Stay tuned.•A survey via Hum by Verizon ( hum.com , regarding vehicle connectedness) found that 57 percent of teen drivers would prefer to learn driving skills from someone other than a parent or guardian, and 77 percent said their biggest worries are accidents. 53 percent feel that way about aggressive drivers. And 51 percent wished they’d learned more about driving in inclement weather, while 47 percent regret not getting educated in tire changing. Did you hear that, driver’s ed classes?•If you aren’t already familiar with the phrase “walking urbanism,” get familiar with this phrase as it relates to cities creating a more walking-friendly environment. For example, Seoul’s Seoullo 7017 is a pedestrian walkway built on an overpass, and already 5,000,000 people have been there.•FUV…that’s the nickname for the Ferrari SUV, confirmed for production.

“It’s incorrect to assume that FCA’s future hinges on doing a deal.”

—Fiat Chrysler’s Sergio Marchionne, according to The Detroit News, denying sale of the Jeep brand to Great Wall Motor Co.

“The AM General DJ-5E Electruck, an electric quarter-ton truck designed for use as a postal delivery vehicle, was tested at the Dynamic Science Test Track in Phoenix, Arizona, as par t of an Energy Research and Development Administration (ERDA) project to characterize the state-of-the-art of electric vehicles. The Electruck vehicle performance test results are presented in this report. The Electruck is an AM General Corp. jeep that has been converted to an electric vehicle. It is powered by a single-module, 54-volt industrial battery through a silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) continuously adjustable controller with regenerative braking applied to a direct-current (DC) compound-wound motor.”

—Heads-up from Jalopnik.com that this document from NASA existed from October 1977 called “Baseline Tests of the AM General DJ-5E Electruck Electric Delivery Van.” Back in the day, AM General became the new name for Jeep’s Defense and Government Products Division.

The Rezvani Tank is a Jeep Wrangler

The Rezvani Tank is an “extreme utility vehicle” and “tactical urban vehicle” (both phrases are used by Rezvani), featuring a 3.6L V-6 or optional 6.4L V-8 (hello, Hemi), which puts out 500 hp. The options list includes two different off-road packages (both with 6 inches of lift, Dynatrac axles, 37s, and Fox shocks) and ballistic armor. Starting price: $178,000. It’s based off the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (mainly, a modified frame). Check it out for yourself: rezvanimotors.com/rezvani-tank

Cummins Offering New Diesel Crate Engine (A Jeep Got the First One)

Cummins has finally revealed its first crate engine, the R2.8, a 2.8L four-cylinder turbodiesel worth 161 horses and 267 lb-ft of torque. Pricing is $8,999, and it’s the first in the company’s Repower Crate Engine series. The first Jeep to get this engine? Not yours. More than a year ago, Cummins worked with Axis Industries to put one in a Wrangler, and testing included 20,000 miles in that time. Go to the Axis Industries Facebook page to hear the Jeep fire up. And await more crates coming soon from Cummins.

Also, while we’re talking Cummins, it has joined forces with Achates to engineer a new Advanced Combat Engine for the Department of Defense. The project will be developed with the work of the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name:

Where you’re from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location:

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:



In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways”



Where the Jeeps Are

Have an event? Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning. Just follow these steps:Name of event:Date(s) of event:City/State of event:Name of venue (if applicable):Website for readers to learn more about your event:Have a high-resolution photo from a previous event? Feel free to send it to us and we might just include it. Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).Send the info and photo to: jpeditor@jpmagazine.com Make your subject line, “Where the Jeeps Are”

