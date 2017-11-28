Week To Wheelin: The Ultimate Project Jeep Build

Contributors: Kris Horton

If you’re a Jeep fan, then you will love our upcoming new project build concept – Week To Wheelin’ – in which we build a hard-working trail Jeep from scratch. We do it all in a week, and we do it all live. Beginning Monday, December 11th 2017, through daily video wrap-ups, on the spot live video, and in-depth features on every step in the rebuild, we’ll show you day by day how we turn a beat-up JK into a rock-eating trail Jeep in just one week. The artist’s rendering above shows how our roadster-style low-slung Jeep build will look when finished. With the help of our Week To Wheelin’ sponsors, we’ll breathe new life into a 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK that sat gathering spider webs and rat’s nests for two years in a warehouse yard after nearly a decade of abuse on every sort of trail from big rocks to boggy mud.

Here’s what we’ve got going on. We found a 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK that had been built for trail use, but its suspension is now worn out, brakes are toast, lighting is fried, winch is wiped out, and all sorts of bits and pieces have been broken, and much of what has been modified had been done so with 10-year old technology. With new and modern equipment from our Week To Wheelin’ sponsors, we will replace and rebuild all of that right before your eyes, turning what was considered a junkyard dog into a performance hound with a mechanical pedigree.

Kudos and grateful thanks go out to all our Week To Wheelin’ sponsors listed below for their help creating a hard-working trail Jeep from what others might have left for the scrap man. Be sure to tune in to Week To Wheelin’ on FourWheeler.com from December 11 to 15, 2017, to see it all happen live.

2017 Week To Wheelin Sponsors

ComeUp Winch

Drake Automotive Group

Dynatrac Products

Earl’s Performance Plumbing

EBC Brakes

Energy Suspension

Falken Tire

Hooker Headers

J. W. Speaker

Painless Performance Products

ProCar

Rampage Products

Rusty’s Off-Road Products

Shelby Wheels

Superchips