Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•A soft top option for the upcoming Jeep Scrambler pickup? Yes, please.

•Hankering for a video that shows the evolution of the Jeep CJ? Hanker time: bit.ly/2Af5RM4.

•The hottest 4x4 SUV at the ’17 SEMA Show would be the Jeep. “The Jeep Wrangler is a unique case in the industry, with 98 percent of all Wrangler vehicles sold equipped with at least one of our accessories,” said Pietro Gorlier, the guy who heads the Mopar side. “And as the Jeep brand prepares to unveil the next-generation Wrangler, Mopar will be ready to support the most capable vehicle in the world with a new portfolio of products.” Wrangler took home this SEMA Award—for the eighth time in a row. See elsewhere on these pages for the unveiling of said Wrangler.

•Thanks for the smooth segue, Pietro: Mopar now has more than 200 parts for the JL, including some new ones, such as Jeep Performance Parts rock rails, lift kits, beadlock-ready wheels, bumpers, and off-road lights. There are also some firsts: a roof rack, tire covers, fuel doors, and tailgate table.

•And while we’re talking Mopar performance-ing up things, let’s talk Hellcrate, the nickname of the new 6.2L Hemi crate engine kit. The supercharged specimen is plug-and-play, and equals 707 horses and 650 lb-ft of torque. Learn more at moparhemicrate.com.

•Jeep has determined the official World Surf League athletes: Jordy Smith, Malia Manual, and Tyler Writer. They will be brand ambassadors. Jeep is in a global partnership with the league.

•The French government may fine Fiat Chrysler for emissions issues with its diesels, including the Cherokee. We’re talking billions of euros.

Industry News

•The winner of the third-annual Transamerican Auto Parts “Life is Better Off-Road” vehicle competition at SEMA Show went to a ’71 Jeepster Commando sitting on a ’17 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited chassis. It was a project from Synergy Manufacturing, with a goal of looking stock, being vintage, and excelling off-road. Components included Synergy suspension and steering, stock JK Rubicon axles, and an Atlas transfer case.

•New from Pirelli: the Scorpion All Terrain Plus tire for both pickups and SUVs. Its next-gen tread compound is designed for on- and off-road use (read: more traction and wear resistance). Watch for sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches.

•Michelin’s Vision concept tire—the one that’s airless, rechargeable, and connected—won a spot on Time Magazine’s “The 25 Best Inventions of 2017.” Read here: ti.me/2Bm2eAK.

•Allison Transmission hit a noteworthy footnote in its history: The 500,000th 4000 Series transmission was produced. It shows up in commercial-duty vehicles. You know, if you’re on the hunt.

•Bridgestone was fundraising for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, then eclipsed its annual goal, now at $1.4 million year-to-date. The tire company is in a three-year partnership with them, and most of the funds are coming from customers rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar on behalf of the org.

•Dana’s new axle production plant is up and at it. It’s located in the former Willys-Overland Motors facility in Toledo.

•Truck Hero has acquired Superlift. This is TH’s 12th acquisition since 2007.

Auto Graphs

•You’ve probably taken a road trip. What was the most stressful part? According to a Harris Poll study done for Chevy, two out of three parents say traffic is No. 1. That outranked screaming children and being trapped in the vehicle with them. The results of the study can be found here: bit.ly/2ndVBOS.

•Strange bedfellows? Here are two for you: Uber and NASA. They’re teaming up to develop software for future flying-taxi routes. Watch for testing to begin in 2020 in Los Angeles.

•Let’s talk taxi some more: The first robotaxis? Uber and Volvo are partnering. Look for XC90s to make up a large chunk of that fleet.

•The best auto tech for 2018? Kelley Blue Book has named its 10 favorites, and they include connected mobile apps, rear cross-traffic alert, and 360-degree cameras. Find the full list here: bit.ly/2jx2iGv and learn why USB ports also made the cut.

•The California Air Resources Board will be building a new headquarters near UC Riverside, and it will be “one of the largest and most advanced vehicle emissions testing and research facilities in the world,” according to the org.

•Who has been in the U.S. for 60 years now? Toyota.

•Has Ford developed an autonomous off-road driving system?

•Sounds like in its effort to go with renewable energy, BMW will entertain the likes of cow poo.

“They have the potential to have a hugely positive impact on the lives of older generations who wish to retain their independence and social lives, but have mobility issues. This becomes all the more important when you consider that the number of older drivers is increasing faster than ever.”

—Nick Reid from Direct Line Car Insurance to thesun.co.uk about elderly drivers whose licenses had been revoked could benefit from the advent of driverless vehicles

“Jeep, a name assembled from "g" and "p" in the GoPro camera, is purely an American bald eagle—feisty in manners and foul-tempered at times seemingly for the sport of it.”

—orlandosentinel.com, about the eagle named Jeep, which is an “educational ambassador”

All-New, Next-Generation ’18 Jeep Wrangler (Finally)

OK, we’ve got the official details on the brand-new ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. Among the notables: next-gen heavy-duty Dana axles, new 2.0L turbocharged four-banger (joining the well-known Pentastar), new eight-speed auto trans and six-speed manual, and, for the first time, a Wrangler with a two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and 2.72:1 low range (Sahara model). That’s the new Selec-Trac, while Command-Trac and Rock-Trac (Rubicon) return. Articulation, ground clearance, and suspension travel have improved, and the JL is a little longer (wheelbase: 96.8 in., two-door; 118.4-in., four-door) and a smidge wider. The Wrangler also went aluminum, including the hood, doors, and fenders. But that doesn’t mean it weighs less.

There’s a new interior and exterior, of which Jeep is calling a throwback to the CJ. And, yes, the taillights are different. Please don’t let there be more chatter about that than anything else, OK? Axle-wise, the Rubicon gets meatier Dana 44s, plus the crawl ratio is now 84.2:1 for the manual and 77.2:1 for the auto trans. The Rubi rubber is now 33-inch All Terrains.

Coming in 2019: a new half-door and the 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel engine.

So, those are the highlights. Read our First Drive of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL in this issue, and then head over to jpmagazine.com for more info and photos!

Most Popular (and Least) Truck Colors in 2017

The winning color for trucks in 2017? According to Performance Truck Products and data from Cars.com, white won. It was followed by silver or gray, black, and red. The least popular? Green, orange, yellow, blue, and anything from the brown, beige, and gold family. Read more here: bit.ly/2zRdEjJ.

