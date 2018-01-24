Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

•Some cool news for Jeep Jamboree USA—2018 will feature the first-ever Jeep Jamboree Adventure Series, and the new event will focus on off-road driving skills while on an overlanding adventure. Each outing will feature only about 10-15 Jeeps. Learn more at bit.ly/2BVrkuv.

•We’re thrilled for anything that means more parts for Jeeps in the world, so welcome the newest Mopar Parts Distribution Center, which officially opened its doors in Romulus, Michigan, in metro Detroit. It’s 500,000 square feet big and “built to address growth in sales and active part numbers by handling the fastest-moving parts in the Mopar distribution network. The facility will focus on parts that make up 80 percent of daily dealership order volumes, encompassing in-demand products such as maintenance and repair parts,” said FCA US in a statement. It’s expected to ship 45 million “pieces” each year.

•“5 Reasons Why the Classic CJ-7 Jeep is a Timeless Legend,” goes the article on maxim.com. One of the reasons? “Disco-tastic period stripes.” Agree or disagree with the points here: bit.ly/2BlRCSV.

•Has 2020 been confirmed as The Year of the Jeep Wrangler Plug-in Hybrid?

•Scoring a Residual Value Award from ALG? That would be the ’18 Jeep Wrangler in the Off-Road Utility segment.

•Did Jeep file for a patent in China? And was it for a three-row SUV? And does it mean the Yuntu concept might live?

Industry News

•The aforementioned Jeep Jamboree USA Adventure Series? Rancho has signed on as a partner and each event will include a Rancho Brand Ambassador.

•Big O has expanded Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri, in a partnership with Mark Rhee and Western Automotive Ventures.

•Yokohama has snagged title-sponsor bragging rights for the ’18 Yokohama Sonora Rally in March. It’s like the Dakar Rally of North America.

•To celebrate turning 50, DieHard will now offer its products on amazon.com/diehard.

•Goodyear’s new blimp, the Wingfoot Two, has made its home in an inflatable, nine-story hanger next to the 405 freeway in Carson, California.

•Line-X has partnered with ValuGard at some locations. ValuGard makes anticorrosion products, and this means Line-X can now also offer undercoating and rust prevention for vehicles.

•eBay Motors and Openbay have also partnered. This means “businesses can research, source, and acquire automotive parts directly through the Openbay dashboard. This selection features a wide spectrum of value including genuine OEM automotive parts, white label parts, national brand aftermarket parts, remanufactured and used parts, as well as hard-to-find parts that are no longer manufactured.” Auto-repair companies can get easier access to parts, and that means we win in the time and money departments.

•Truck Hero scored the 2017 Kepner-Tregoe Process Achievement Award in the Single and Team Use category.

Auto Graphs

•Porsche’s at the mall—and not just in the parking lot. There’s now a concept store designed by Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Design that will occupy 1,600 square feet of retail space in the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Tablets chockfull of info and in-store vehicles will be at the ready, as well as Porsche products (apparel and eyewear, for example), but you cannot actually find a vehicle for sale or to test drive.

•In case you’re shopping for tow rigs, know that the ’18 Ford Super Duty has an upgraded 6.7L Power Stroke for 450 horses and 935 lb-ft of torque.

•Lamborghini’s SUV is being self-called a “Super Sport Utility Vehicle.” It has a 650hp 4.0L.

•GM trucks will gain carbon-fiber beds?

•Autotrader thinks that some of the must-have auto tech for 2018 includes all-encompassing cameras and steering collision avoidance. Here are the others: bit.ly/2phDwAi.

•Nissan built seven concept vehicles with a shared theme: Star Wars. This included an ’18 Titan called AT-M6 with a lift kit and massive sound system (like, 18-inch bed-mounted subwoofer).

•Pokémon Go was the subject of a study by Purdue University. Technically, it was the study of the Economic and Human Cost of Using Apps While Driving. The study focused on police accident reports for Tippecanoe County, Indiana, and the use of Pokémon Go. Results? “We estimate the total incremental county-wide cost of users playing Pokémon Go while driving, including the value of the two incremental human lives lost, to be in the range of $5.2 million to $25.5 million over only the 148 days following the introduction of the game. Extrapolation of these estimates to nation-wide levels yields a total ranging from $2.0 billion to $7.3 billion for the same period.”

•Researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory studied traffic jams and how to eliminate them. Simply put: Stop tailgating.

•Fun with numbers: A research report published by MarketsandMarkets stated that the transfer-case market is estimated to reach $20.33 billion by 2025.

Quote Without Story #1

“I find it really encouraging that many manufacturers have broken the guidelines and launched vehicles longer than four metres with engine displacement larger than 1.5 litre [diesel] due to the market demand. Even though the compact SUV segment in India is very relevant to my thought processes, it’s not going to box me in.”

—Jeep’s Mike Manley to reporters on the sidelines of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, according to Autocar India

Quote Without Story #2

“Given all of the changes around the world with regard to fuel economy and other standards, from a brand point of view and a product point of view, that’s the most important thing. What we’ve been able to do I think with this product is to future-proof an iconic vehicle for generations to come.”

—Jeep’s Mike Manley, according to the Toledo Blade, on the Wrangler. And reminding us that we don’t use the term “future-proof” enough.

Forza Motorsport

We’re total gamers. OK, we’re practically not. But we were still super excited to discover the new Doritos Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pack included seven add-on vehicles to customize, race, or collect, including the ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk.

FCA Foundation Gives United Way Grant

The FCA Foundation gave a $500,000 grant to support United Way for Southeastern Michigan, aimed at child nutrition programs. This awesome pic is from the “Meet Up and Eat Up” block party in Detroit (a summer meals program), when kids got to use an interactive game to design cars in the FCA US World Class Manufacturing Academy mobile unit. We can’t lie—we’re digging that paint scheme. Someone please do it for real.

