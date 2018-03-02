Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

•Someone took home the silver—and that would be Fiat Chrysler’s Mack Avenue Engine Plant, scoring a silver award for World Class Manufacturing from…yes, Fiat Chrysler. The plant, located in Detroit, makes the Pentastar engine and won the bronze version about two years prior.•Is the ’19 Jeep pickup going to be all ’18 Jeep Wrangler forward of the C-pillar?•Hennessey got after it—after an ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to test the 707hp 6.2L Hemi. “How fast will the Jeep go?” John Hennessey asked. And he answered: At 175 mph indicated, “completely stable, this thing’s the real deal. Well done, Jeep guys.”•The three-row SUV destined for the Chinese market will likely repurpose two familiar names: Grand and Commander.•Musician Bob Seger is a Jeep guy and owns a Rubicon?•The Consumer Reports Annual Owner Satisfaction Survey put Jeep in the position of No. 21. That’s up 4 spots in the rankings over 2017. See the list here: bit.ly/2CVUIgW •Speaking of 4: Winners of the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards included the ’18 Jeep Wrangler in the No. 4 slot. The all-new Wrangler also won the Best Compact SUV/Crossover. Read here: bit.ly/1naoxv0 •Highest Conquest Percentage. Um, congrats, Jeep? That’s a win from IHS Markit Loyalty Awards. The Wrangler won the compact SUV category, while the Grand Cherokee won midsize.•’18 Wrangler app: The Jeep Adventure Reality is about building your Jeep to see what it looks like in various locations, including your own driveway, and can be had for most iPhones and the iPad Pro. It’s mix of virtual and augmented reality that’ll get you 360-degree views, pricing info, and where to get what you designed. We found it here: apple.co/2E2pfex

2.

Industry News

•Permatex and Polimotor are collaborating on the Polimotor 2 engine with fiber-reinforced polymer engine parts for weight reduction.•Truck Hero is an award-winner—the 2017 Kepner-Tregoe Process Achievement Award in a Single and Team Use.•The ATE Brake Parts line is returning to the North American market care of Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket.•Hard Core Tuning (aka HCT) has been acquired by Daystar Products.•Omix-ADA is teaming up with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer to build a ’17 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited inspired by the ’71 Hurst Edition Commando. The goal of the Jeep is to build awareness about the charity and then be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the charity. Learn more here: hatcherfoundation.org •Turn5, which owns extremeterrain.com , among other automotive websites, has moved into a larger headquarters.•Yokohama Tire is sponsoring the GenRight Off Road racing team for the ’18 Ultra4 Series. The vehicles will compete on Geolandar M/T R-Spec tires for the 4400 Unlimited Class.•Champion has expanded the battery availability of its new line for commercial vehicles, light vehicles, and others to now be at a national level. Learn more at championautoparts.com •The very basics: Wrangler spotter’s guide over at Sam’s 4x4: bit.ly/2F95Kka •The 4 Wheel Parts in Oakland, California, has grand-reopened.

3.

Auto Graphs

•The “world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle” has had its world premiere. That’s the 650hp Lamborghini Urus.•The Dodge Garage now exists, featuring muscle car and motorsports info, events, images, merchandise, and more. Go to dodge.com/dodge-garage.html •Nissan is working on Brain-to-Vehicle tech…as in, the vehicle will predict things a driver is about to do and assist to make it happen quicker.•Looks like GM got a patent for an external airbag to protect pedestrians.•One of the coolest car movies has turned 50: Bullitt. In honor of five decades, Ford even released a special-edition 475hp Mustang.•For the first time ever, Ford has dropped a diesel engine into the F-150. The ’18 pickup has a new 3.0L Power Stroke that’ll make 250 horses and 440 lb-ft of torque, equaling an 11,400-pound towing capacity.•Also new: The ’19 Ram 1500. Highlights include an upgraded 3.6L Pentastar V-6, plus eTorque tech that helps improve the torque numbers.•Our sister Four Wheeler magazine named the Chevy Colorado ZR2 its 2018 Pickup Truck of the Year winner.•Legislation has been introduced in California that would eliminate the sale of new trucks and cars in the state by 2040 if powered by fossil fuels. Acceptable power would come via battery-electric or fuel cell.

4.

“There’s room for an authentic small off-road SUV. Everyone moved out of that segment because of truck CAFE ratings. But we’re getting a lot of requests from folks who want another FJ or some variant.”

—Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz to Motor Trend, regarding the automaker’s potential plan to take on the Jeep Wrangler

5.

“We’re not going to break up anything. We have no intention of breaking it up and giving anything to the Chinese.”

—Fiat Chrysler’s Sergio Marchionne at the Detroit Auto Show, according to Reuters

6.

“Being around a bunch of people who are passionate about technology and engineering at Tech really fosters learning and spawns projects like the Jeep.”

— Trenton Charlson, an aerospace engineering student at Georgia Tech, regarding their project: a Barbie Jeep rebuilt to go 30 mph. Read more here: b.gatech.edu/2F3arMl

7.

’19 Jeep Cherokee

There’s some new news for the Jeep Cherokee. The 2019 model features a brand-new 2.0L four-cylinder worth 270 horses and 295 lb-ft of torque (bringing the available engines to three, with the 3.2L Pentastar V-6 and 2.4L Tigershark inline-four), a software-tweaked TorqueFlite nine-speed auto trans, and a bit of a different exterior look—due mainly to the front fascia, taillights, hood and various new wheel designs. There’s also a retooled liftgate with an integrated lightbar and hands-free option. The interior also got a refreshing.

8.

10.

Where the Jeeps Are

Rock Junction and Rocky Mountain Off-Road Expo

May 31-June 2, 2018

Grand Junction, Colorado

gmjc.org

