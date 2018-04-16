Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•The first Jeep hybrid will be the Renegade?•The ’18 Jeep Wrangler and ’19 Cherokee have their ad slogans. The Wrangler is getting “Freedom & Adventure,” while the Cherokee will go with “The World Comes with It.” Watch here: youtube.com/jeep •Who got the ’18 Customer First Award for Excellence nod? 468 of Fiat Chrysler dealerships, including Jeep-based ones. Every one of the 2,600 dealerships is eligible each year.•Is Fiat Chrysler going to stop making diesel models by 2022—but keep on keeping on with production in the U.S. after that date, including the Jeep Wrangler?•DragTimes pitted a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk against a Tesla Model X. How’d 707 horses do against 259 horses? Answer here: bit.ly/2G0hgPl •Sergio Marchionne, the bigwig at Fiat Chrysler since 2009, will no longer be CEO come April 2019. Mike Manley, the current CEO of Jeep, is one of the frontrunners for the gig.•As if Jeep reaching cult status is news. But it is, because it’s official: The Gathering (Society of Cult Brands) gave Jeep the nod as a 2018 Cult Brand—so far, the only automotive brand to get that.•Has Jeep now produced more than 25,000 models of the Compass in India?•Will the interior of the new three-row Jeep be nothing like the Grand Cherokee’s?•Hope you haven’t had your hopes up for the all-new Wrangler JL to have those cutout half-doors that Jeep teased us with upon reveal in 2017.

Industry News

•Fel-Pro is seeing its 100th anniversary in 2018.•Rockford Fosgate and UTVUnderground have partnered. One is all about audio and the other is all about UTVs. Take a guess. Extremeterrain.com and Brian Deegan (freestyle motocross and short-course off-road champ) are now working together on Deegan 38 parts and accessories for Jeep Wrangler JKs. These include a front bumper, grille, and sliders with lights.•Rugged Ridge is sponsoring the All Things Jeep 11th annual Go Topless Day. The global event on May 19, 2018, is all about removing Jeep tops for the day.•Did you know that Bridgestone and Firestone rubber are both OE for the various models of the ’19 Jeep Cherokee?•Lincoln Electric has opened the Welding Technology & Training Center in Cleveland. The locale is set up to train engineers, educators, and others on the art of welding. Learn more at education.lincolnelectric.com

Auto Graphs

•Will some diesel vehicles be banned in Germany next?•2018 marks Subaru of America turning 50 years old.•According to the National Safety Council, early numbers seem to indicate that there were slightly fewer—1 percent—motor vehicle deaths in 2017 as compared to 2016.•A new 4x4 from Peugeot? A concept one, at least. It’s the Rifter, and built for adventure. The roof tent probably told you as much.•Nissan has made a factory-authorized suspension kit available for the Titan and Titan XD.•The ’18 Dodge Durango R/T and SRT have dual-center stripes for performance-looking oomph.•The National Insurance Crime Bureau decided to pick apart the parts most appealing to thieves, specifically as related to the Top 10 stolen 2016 models. “Average OEM part prices were pulled from a database of over 24 million vehicle damage appraisals generated for insurance claims from 2016 and 2017. Parts such as bumpers, doors, fenders, hoods, and headlights were on the list. Major components like the engine and transmission were not included.”•Is Israel the hot new hub for the development of automotive tech?•Polaris has partnered in a purchase of 166 acres of both buildings and land in Glamis, California.•The new Mahindra Roxor: It looks nothing like a Jeep CJ. And is nothing like a Jeep CJ. Or is it entirely like a Jeep CJ? Decide: roxoroffroad.com •The ’19 Ram 1500 Tradesman starts at $31,695, if you’re in the market for a Ram, a truck built to work hard, a Hemi (or smaller mill), towing capabilities of up to 12,750, and up to 2,300 pounds of payload.•Chevy did a first. It’s offering ’19 Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 chassis cabs.•Volkswagen is still in the auto business, in case you were concerned. In fact, a five-seater SUV called Atlas is headed for production.

“I still have no idea where that (thought) came from. The only thing I can remember thinking (is) I’ve got a Jeep, it’s got a bumper on it, I think I can do this. All I could think about were the two people still inside the other car. I figured the fire department would take a while to get there…at that time of day. I had to do something fast…I give the Jeep a lot of credit because had I been in my (Dodge) Challenger, I wouldn’t have had the traction to do it. Luckily, we had the Jeep that night. I put it in four-wheel drive and it worked perfectly.”

—Fiat Chrysler’s Head of Design Ralph Gilles, to The Oxford Leader, about when he pulled a Good Samaritan move and used his Wrangler to push a vehicle to safety after a fiery vehicle collision

“Adjusting The Boring Company plan: all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars…Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It's a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can't afford a car, they should go first.”

—Elon Musk via Twitter (@elonmusk), regarding his company’s plans to build an underground transportation system named Loop

Jeep and Mopar Concept Vehicles

We’ve had some pretty decent luck with Jeep concepts actually making it to production or parts of the concept doing that—remember that pickup? So here’s a new crop of concepts from Jeep and Mopar for 2018. Be sure to let Jeep know which ones you’d like to see make it to the real world. (Cough—Wagoneer Roadtrip—cough.) Here are the highlights, but to get more details on these rigs, go here: bit.ly/2GPn7Z8

Wagoneer Roadtrip

Throwback Thursday, 1965: The Wagoneer Roadtrip concept is likely intended to get us stoked for the ’20 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer production models, but we’re fearful that when the big reveal happens, they’ll be nothing like this. The Wagoneer is an authentic old-timer that Jeep found on Craigslist and added modern ware, including Dana 44s, a four-link suspension with coilovers, and custom flares. If you’ve got good eyes, you’ve noticed the stretched wheelbase (5 inches) and tweaked wheelwells and bumpers. The frame has been boxed and reinforced.

Nacho

“The Nacho Jeep serves as a rolling catalog loaded with selections from the Mopar brand’s Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) menu, offering a blueprint off-roaders can follow to create their own custom trail vehicle.” We have nothing to add to their definition of how to turn your JL into a Nacho supreme.

4SPEED

This guy is a Jeep hybrid—as in, a little of the Pork Chop concept from 2011 and a bit of the Stitch concept from 2013. Carbon fiber makes more than a little bit of an appearance, including the hood and rear tub. The concept Wrangler is stuffed with a 2.0L and eight-speed trans combo, and rides 2 inches higher than a regular Wrangler, plus has been shortened 22 inches.

B-Ute

The B-Ute is kind of another rolling billboard of JPP goods, but tacked onto a Renegade Trailhawk. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it still might not be a Wrangler.

J-Wagon

Another ode to all things JPP. The former Wrangler Sahara has, among its building ideas, a cutout kit for the hood and prototype rock sliders and roof rack.

Sandstorm

When Jeep/Mopar think Baja/desert racing, this is what happens. Dynatrac 60s with a 5.68 gear ratio, 39.5-inch rubber, 6.4L V-8, high-clearance tube bumpers, and vented carbon-fiber hood were among the add-ons for brawn. Handiwork included moving the front axle forward 4 inches and shifting the rear axle back 2 inches for stability. The result was a heavy-duty long-arm four-link suspension and track bar in front and triangulated trailing arm four-link at the rear.

Jeepster

Can we bring this thing back into production, or retire the Jeepster name already, because concepts have been called Jeepster a zillion times now. But let’s dive into yet another, a Rubicon-based version meshed with ’66 styling. It has a chopped hardtop, raked windshield (fold-down like the new JL’s), 2-inch lift, tubular rollcage, and prototype rock rails/side steps. The ewww-factor comes via thinking about a Jeepster with a rearview camera—something even the vintage-ish two-tone paint scheme can’t cure.

Jeep Fitness

Here’s Alvin Kamara on Instagram (@alvinkamara), the running back for the New Orleans Saints, in training. You know, by pulling a Jeep Wrangler as part of his workout regime. Like you do in your workout regime.

