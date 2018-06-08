Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

•No Jeep crossover vehicle? No Jeep crossover vehicle.•In India, the Jeep Compass is outselling the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Motors Hexa.•Jeep is breaking its own sales records, thanks to the ’18 Wrangler.•But back to the Jeep Compass: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s new crash test of small SUVs landed the Compass with “good” ratings (the highest distinction) for passenger-side small overlap front crash testing. This included overall, head and neck, chest, and hip and thigh categories.•Is the Jeep Wrangler pickup coming to a dealership near all of us in April 2019?•The quickest Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk ever? Livernois Motorsports said it set a quarter-mile ET record at 9.962 seconds at 137.99 mph with its custom tuning package for the Jeep. See for yourself at livernoismotorsports.com

Industry News

•Goodyear and Bridgestone are teaming up to create TireHub, one of the most massive tire-distribution pairings-up in the U.S. The duo said it’ll be a win for customers, tire dealers, and retailers, due to quicker availability and online ordering.•We’ve mentioned before that 2018 is Fel-Pro’s 100th anniversary. But if you’ve been at a loss for ways to celebrate this, loss no more: “100 Stories in 100 Hours” is a slew of stories (so: 100) from racers, enthusiasts, builders, techs, and others, who are talking Fel-Pro products. Go to felpro100.com and stare at what they said.•Truck Hero is expanding in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It’ll be home to what the company calls its Center for Excellence for Research, Development, and Testing.•BFGoodrich is prepping for its 2018 Outstanding Trails program, in which it’ll pop $5,000 in grants (money that’s mainly from BFG, but also from Jeep Jamboree USA) into four trails that off-road clubs in the U.S. and Canada nominated. Winners are selected based on terrain, enthusiast support, uniqueness, and, we assume, swimsuit competition. Outstanding Trails started 13 years ago, and 48 trails have received the nod so far. Learn more at bfgoodri.ch/trails •CURT Towing: 25 years. Cheers.•“There’s a Champion in Here” is the campaign that spark plug company Champion is running for the debut of new products (like batteries, wipers, lights, and more).•As we went to press, Yeti—maker of coolers and more—was making headlines. It stated that it had told the NRA Foundation and others that they were “eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs.” The NRA responded with a statement that said, among other things, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with the NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike.” Yeti responded with a statement that stated, “We were offering them an alternative customization program broadly available to consumers and organizations, including the NRA Foundation.” Hopefully by the time you are reading this, it’s all happiness again.•New from Dana are axles and Spicer drivetrain bits and pieces for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler, such as Ultimate Dana 60 axles and performance nodular-iron diff covers. Head to spicerparts.com/jeep for the deets.

Auto Graphs

•Motor Trend Group (our parent company) and Detroit Trading are now partners in a venture to make for better online vehicle shopping experiences, including the development of new-inventory search algorithms.•Might Spotify be working on an in-car player, including voice-activated features?•Ready.Shop.Go. is from Ford and allows for online vehicle shopping, including pricing—including the ability to lock in that pricing—leasing options, scheduling of test drives, and so on. It’s at shop.ford.com/buy •Alzheimer’s clinical trial participants will benefit from a partnership between Lyft and the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation: Transportation to research sites for those involved in a designated study that need a ride.•Uber: You’re gonna need a bigger app. The ride-hailer is looking to add car rentals, bikes, and purchasing of tickets for buses and trains.•Meanwhile, Uber has its eye on 2020 for launching flying vehicles? Is there an app for that?•When cars and burgers collide: Our sister mag Hot Rod and nonrelative In-N-Out Burger are both turning 70 in 2018 and decided to do it up together on November 17, 2018, at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. Assume there’ll be cars and meat in abundance. Go here for info and tix: bit.ly/2qXkwFR •Stats out of Canada: The Ontario Provincial Police studied-up the numbers and found that the 25- to 34-year-old crowd was the worst demographic for violating seatbelt laws.•The first racetrack has opened in Israel. It’s called Motor City. It’s Italian-designed.•Out there in Amsterdam, there was a highway with rumble strips that, when a vehicle rolled over them at a particular speed, caused the regional anthem to be played. Loudly. Neighbors complained. Loudly. $99,000 down the drain. Loudly. After one week. Sadly.•Talking vehicles? Might be more about vehicles talking to one another, if Toyota gets its way. Hopes are for 2021 for this use of short-range wireless tech to help prevent accidents.•New York State Parks has expanded its free Wi-Fi program for the public, including availability now at Bear Mountain State Park and Niagara Falls State Park. It’s a collab between various orgs (including Toyota).•Worried about your Amazon package being swiped if left on your porch? Amazon has partnered with GM and Volvo (so far) for a solution: Amazon Key In Car Delivery, available to those with an active OnStar account. They’ll put the package in a parked vehicle (yours, we assume). Info: amazon.com/keyincar

“All strategy from FCA Korea will be focused on the Jeep brand for the coming years. We are going to focus on SUVs and we are going to do so through the Jeep brand. The SUV market is growing at a rapid rate.”

—Pablo Russo, head of FCA Korea, to Korea Joongang Daily

“The popular TV actor has a vast garage that includes a few luxury bikes, too. The actor loves being around automobiles and his latest ride is a Jeep Compass. Rohit has got the white-colored Compass. Even though the color white is quite popular in India, there are only a handful of Compass in white on the roads. It looks quite unusual in this color.”

—Article on CarToq.com (bit.ly/2HmdO6H) regarding “rich and famous Jeep owners in India.” This was about Rohit Roy.

’18 Jeep Wrangler: Hot Collector Car

Hagerty, an insurer for classic vehicles, has put together a list of 10 vehicles that it believes will be “highly collectible 30 years down the road”—otherwise known as the Hot List. The only requirements are that they be 2018 production models and cost less than $100,000. The list included the ’18 Jeep Wrangler, for reasons thus: “For more than 70 years the ‘Jeep’ has been synonymous with off-road capability and has generations of followers. High production numbers mean many will survive and continue to supply the off-roading crowd with vehicles eager to be modified.”

Do You Text While Driving? This Study Said You Do

Zendrive has published the least-zen study we can think of, 2018 Distracted Driving Snapshot, which reported that more than “60 percent of people use their phones at least once while behind the wheel on an average day. Based on U.S. Census data, this means that at least 69 million drivers use their phones while driving.” So, that leaves, like 12 people who don’t? Phone usage between December 2017 and February 2018 was the focus, and discoveries included that although 16 states ban handheld devices, phone use was on the rise, and most phone use happens within the first 5 percent of the journey. Average phone usage is 3 minutes and 40 seconds, up 10 seconds from 2017. Oregon once again ranked as least distracted, while Vermont saw a reduction in driver phone use. Read more here: bit.ly/2GNRgLD

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Steven Clayton knows how to travel in style: “Photo was taken at the NH Collection Hotel above Terminal 2 of the Mexico City Airport. My wife and I stayed at this hotel the night before our flight back home. We travel to Mexico regularly to work on our retirement house and I always wait to read the current month’s issue of Jp Magazine for when I travel. At home, I have a ’15 Jeep Rubicon JKU with a 3-inch lift and 35-inch tires.”

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.: Send us your four-wheeling mess.: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Where the Jeeps Are

The Big Jeep Thing

July 15, 2018 (rain date: August 5, 2018)

Harrybrooke Park

New Milford, Connecticut

wetmoresonline.com

