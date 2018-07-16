Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

•Will having a Jeep Wave membership in 2019 entitle you to drive various Fiat Chrysler vehicles for a monthly fee (as in, Jeep might offer a subscription service)?•Two three-row Jeeps are in the pipeline.•The Jeep pickup will probably share a lot of parts with a forthcoming midsize Ram, but the cab and suspension won’t be two of them?•At the top of cars.com ’s American-Made Index for 2018 was the Jeep Cherokee. It was No. 2 the previous year. Although it’s parented by an Italian company living in London, it’s assembled in Illinois, and scored the top spot “due to its high domestic-parts content, U.S.-manufactured engines and transmissions, and FCA’s large U.S. factory workforce.” See the full list here: bit.ly/2N7vS3o •The trifecta of branding happened when Jeep, Amazon Prime, and the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie teamed up to promote the flick with a dino replica and a nonreplica Wrangler.•AutoPacific’s Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, which surveyed ’17-’18 new-vehicle owners to find out just how they felt about their new wheels, ranked the Jeep Grand Cherokee as tops in the midsize SUV category. Read more here: bit.ly/2tHhl6q •The Torino Motor Show gave Europe (and anyone with an Internet connection) a view of the ’19 Jeep Renegade and its new-for-Europe 120hp 1.0L and 150hp and 180hp 1.3L engines.•Jeep Compass Bedrock? A limited-edition Sport trim in India, not about The Flintstones.•Did you win the FCA US LLC National Sweepstakes? You did not, unless you were one of the 630,000 entrants and your name was Christian Castro. Jeep said, “As the winner, Castro received a $45,000 voucher to put toward his choice of any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or FIAT brand vehicle. Without hesitation, Castro selected the all-new redesigned ’18 Jeep Wrangler. Castro attributes his choice to his mother, a previous Jeep vehicle owner, and his memories of the vehicle as the family car.” This is an annual sweepstakes, so entering this should be your mission moving forward.•The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety launched a website that examines physics and biology as they relate to vehicles and vehicle crashes, and is designed for science teachers and students. For the free education, head to classroom.iihs.org •Also Insurance Institute of Highway Safety: The org crashed some stuff, namely, midsize SUVs for passenger-side overlap testing. This relates to the front corner of the vehicle striking something, such as a tree or another vehicle. The ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee scored a “poor” rating and earned this description: “The Jeep Grand Cherokee had maximum intrusion of 10 inches at the lower door hinge pillar. More alarming was what happened to the passenger dummy’s head. It hit the dashboard hard through the front airbag and then, because the side curtain airbag didn’t deploy and the door opened, it moved outside the vehicle during rebound.” Learn more here: bit.ly/2tRZwkB •Vincentric’s Best Value in Canada awards put the Jeep Wrangler JL at the top in compact SUV/crossover. Winners: bit.ly/2tRZB7T •Deer Run Jeep Golf is pretty much what it sounds like: You get to drive your Jeep as if it were a golf cart (because it is) through cart paths, over hills, and on sand traps on this 170-acre golf course—as well as play golf. It’s in Maryland— deerrunjeep.com

•Drake Automotive Group now has DV8/Rev Wheels brands under its umbrella. Check out dv8offroad.com and rev-wheels.com •Indiana is where you’ll find the new BorgWarner tech center, complete with an R&D lab and state-of-the-art everything.•Katzkin’s ’18 Jeep Wrangler has, according to the company, more than $7,000 in Mopar accessories and a one-of-a-kind Katzkin-themed leather interior. There’s also a contest going on—if you see the Wrangler (it has Katzkin logos all up in its business, so it’s hard to miss), take a pic and post it on Instagram or Facebook with #katzkinjeep. You’ll be entered to win a Katzkin leather-interior makeover. This ends October 31, 2018.•In an effort to develop smarter tires, Goodyear is powering-up with the University of Michigan’s Mcity test facility, which will include testing sensors and exploring the idea of the road and tires talking to each other.•Every month, Dan the Tire Man will give away a set of tires to a family or individual in need. Go here for the details and to submit your info if you qualify: bit.ly/2y7JF6C

Auto Graphs

•This sounds like a swipe-right odd pairing, but: Honda and GM are partnering on battery development for electric vehicles.•Ford scooped up the famous Michigan Central Station, which it will use for office space, housing, and more.•Porsche has turned 70. The 356 No. 1 Roadster was literally vehicle No. 1.•The LEED Gold Environmental award has to do with building in green ways, and the Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Romulus, Michigan, brought out the green and won an award. One example of its recognition came for having 80 skylights.•A different LEED—the University of Leeds—received funding to explore a project focused on self-repairing cities. This includes developing small robots that could find and fix problems with streetlights and roads.•Since removing the ban on female drivers, Saudi Arabia has issued licenses to 10 women.•Animal-related insurance losses from 2014-2017 rang in at 1,739,687 claims. This was according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Learn more: bit.ly/2lGv0GH •“The world-first CORTEX project will take self-driving cars off-road, ensuring they are fully capable in any weather condition: dirt, rain, ice, snow, or fog,” said Land Rover.

“Little girls still dream of butterflies and rainbows…Jeeps are not every girl’s dream and the majority of girls don’t want that.”

— Palmetto City, Florida, Commissioner Tambra Varnadore at a city commission meeting, according to bradenton.com, which reported that Tri-County Jeepers had suggested a Jeep theme as a way to improve a local park, and that said park could be used as an opportunity to help the city pay for this via Jeep shows and other events

“I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass.”

—Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Indiana State Police public information officer for the Versailles district via his @ispversailles Twitter account, who tweeted a basic driving rule. Good example of how basic goes viral.

“I think our window of opportunity is closing. We could have killed with [the Grand Wagoneer] if it had been available when they first told us about it, but it's a much tougher sell with interest rates and gas prices going up.”

—Anonymous Fiat Chrysler dealer to Automotive News

An Important Jeep Cherokee Fact You Should Know

You probably know by now that it cost $350 million to retool the Belvidere Assembly Plant for the arrival of the Jeep Cherokee production in 2017, which bailed from Toledo, Ohio, for this Illinois locale (the new Wrangler took over the Toledo joint). A bit of Belvidere’s backstory: It was born in 1965 to make Plymouth, Chrysler, and Dodge vehicles. In 1987, it got a $367 million redo, then in 1989, a $72 million redo, both to make way for new Chrysler and Dodge models. Jeep entered the Belv scene in 2006 with the Compass and Patriot, but then that all came to an end in 2016. That’s the long story to simply ask: Did you know it takes close to 28 hours to build each Cherokee at the Belvidere Assembly Plant?

Fall Willys Reunion & Swap Meet

September 7-8, 2018

Auto World Museum

Fulton, Missouri

willysreunion.com

