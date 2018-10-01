Jeep News and Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•Which Jeep is being held onto the longest? According to iseecars.com , length of ownership (ranges from 8.3–9 years) for the most popular makes/models includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee in the No. 6 spot. In terms of lengthy ownership in a metropolitan city, Detroit also took the Grand’s bragging rights. And vehicles held onto the longest by brand include Jeep at No. 11. Read it all here: bit.ly/2wAERCG •The power electronics module will be the star attraction of the first plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler, and it is the Toledo Machining Plant that scored the big-deal gig of building it for the electric vehicle coming in 2020.•Jeep grilles make great art—the Toledo Jeep Fest had partnered with The Art Commission on “The Art of Jeep Grills” (they spell it differently than us). They commissioned three local artists for six grilles and three grilles went to the commission’s Young Artists at Work program. Jeep employees or retirees made eight more grilles. Learn more at theartscommission.org •A Brand Keys survey that asked consumers to rank American brands by perceived patriotism landed Jeep in the No. 1 spot. To see which brands Jeep beat out, go here: bit.ly/2N5VdgU •A new subcompact Jeep will happen in India because there will be competition for the segment.

2.

Industry News

•New desert race in 2019 for King of the Hammers: Toyo Tires Desert Invitational Presented by Monster Energy. You’ll want to play close attention to the “invitational” part—it’s invitation only with 30 of the most elite off-road desert racers (like Rob MacCachren and Robby Gordon, for starters).•The Best in the Desert Series (Vegas to Reno, 530 miles) had 16 Jeepspeed competitors, and quite impressively, eight of them saw the finish line.•Acquired: Marathon Seat Covers. By: Covercraft.•Rancho’s ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL suspension system has passed the required Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 126 Electronic Stability Control Systems test.•Turn5 acquired All Things Jeep, which will be absorbed by extremeterrain.com •Spray-on bedliner company, Line-X, once again partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and made a $10 donation for every bedliner sold in September, with a minimum donation of $100,000 for the hospital.

3.

Auto Graphs

•FCA Family Health and Wellness Center in Kokomo, Indiana, will provide no-cost primary care and other services for Fiat Chrysler employees and their families.•On that topic: If you take some time to focus on your fitness and eating, you might want to also take time to win a Tesla. It’s no Jeep, but it’s a free vehicle. The Win Thomas’ Tesla Sweepstakes Presented by Flora runs until December 31, 2018, via florahealth.com/us/teslasweepstakes •The wording was, “to correct the national automobile fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards.” The statement regarding the reason the EPA and Department of Transportation are proposing new rules that would retain model-year 2020 fuel-economy standards for cars and light trucks through 2026.•Great news out of the National Safety Council: Motor-vehicle deaths in the first six months of 2018 were somewhat reduced over 2017 estimates. Or maybe it’s not great news and more of a “stabilization of the steepest 2-year increase in over 50 years, which occurred between 2014 and 2016. If the preliminary 2018 estimate holds, the U.S. could see its third straight year with about 40,000 roadway deaths.”•It would seem GM is bringing back the Tripower engine name—not in the Hi-Po way, but in the “tripower valvetrain with continuously variable valve timing, variable valve lift and Active Fuel Management” fuel-economy way, as mentioned for the ’19 Chevy Silverado.•Rumor has it that Land Rover nabbed the trademark for “Road Rover” as possibly a new model line.•Allstate’s 14th annual America’s Best Drivers Report put Brownsville, Texas, at the top of the list for having the safest drivers. See the full list here: al.st/1KnveuU •If you’re an ebaymotors.com user, you’ll notice a new feature: Shop by Diagram. It’s technology that utilizes an interactive schematics diagram to shop for what you need (even if you don’t know the part number or name), and the fitment tech will also help match it to your make/model of Jeep (or any vehicle you’ve made as a preference).•The Holy Grail of food trucks has arrived: Waffle House.•CarGurus did a survey. Survey said driving is the No. 1 fave way to commute. But 51 percent said their commute makes them use foul language they aren’t known for using, and 42 percent fessed up to a bird or two. More: bit.ly/2Pn7H1w •If you need to rent a car (Kids: That’s what we did before Uber and Lyft), National Car Rental has redesigned its website (Kids: That’s what we did before apps) for easier searching for locations and vehicle classes. The company also did a redo of its app so that you don’t have to click around so much to get the info you need.•Uber will find a new investor in Toyota, to the tune of $500 million for autonomous vehicles?•Still more on the topic of Uber and the other ride-hailing apps: AAA did a study and the numbers just don’t add up—it’s not cheaper than vehicle ownership: bit.ly/2ogIjPs •There may be a new pickup competing with the Jeep pickup. Volkswagen seems highly likely to be putting the Atlas Tanoak into production.•A survey by Metova found that “Over half of respondents have a vehicle that connects to Internet via phone or direct connection with nearly one-third total having a car that connects to the Internet via direct connection.” Read it: bit.ly/2Nwomit •If you’re still a stamper, know that the U.S. Postal Service has given Hot Wheels a starring role on 10 stamps as a nod to the 50th anniversary. Hot Wheels has never had the forever-stamp gig before.•Bloomfield, New Jersey? You got yourself a new Universal Technical Institute for training students in automotive, diesel, welding, and more. Go to uti.edu to learn more.

4.

“Jeep is in a downward spiral. It’s only a matter of time earlier than my boss decides to give up promoting Jeeps.”

—Hu Ping, gross sales supervisor at a Jeep dealership in Zhenjiang to The Wall Street Journal. Jeep sales are down in China as compared to last year.

5.

“We knew that people were passionate about pizza, but we discovered that Americans are also very passionate about potholes.”

—Ritch Allison, chief executive officer of Domino's. The company’s Paving for Pizza program is about helping to pave potholes, and it has extended to pave one community in all 50 states. Visit pavingforpizza.com; nominations will be accepted through December 31, 2018.

6.

“That rumor is totally groundless.”

—Senior Group Manager of Hyundai Corporate and Marketing Public Relations Michael Stewart, to Roadshow by CNET, about Hyundai executing a takeover bid of Fiat Chrysler (and therefore of Jeep and Ram)

7.

’18 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition

Jeep wasted no time taking the wraps off its first limited-edition version of the ’18 Wrangler JL. The name shouldn’t shock you either: Moab. What this trim levels nets you is Moab heritage mixed with Rubicon and Sahara mixed with luxo. What it borrows from the Sahara is the model itself, and from the Rubicon you’ll gain the hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps. You’ll also end up with 32-inch tires hugging new 17-inch Rubicon wheels, a body-color hardtop (although you can opt for something else), Rubicon rock rails, and headlight surrounds, among other special features. Its most unique add-on is the Moab sticker on the hood. Pricing is rumored to start at $52,695.

8.

Mahindra vs. Jeep

As the trademark-infringement complaint goes, Fiat Chrysler said the Mahindra Roxor looks like a Jeep design and wants the end of all import of the parts that look like the CJ-2A from coming into the U.S. But Mahindra said it too has “filed a complaint in Federal Court in Michigan on the issue of the applicability and enforcement of our 2009 agreement with Fiat. We are asking the court to block Fiat from participating in the ITC claim—an injunction—because of the fact that they agreed in 2009 to never bring such claims if we use a grille that they approved. The Roxor uses that grille. We are also arguing that Fiat is using the ITC case to harm our Roxor business by creating negative publicity, damaging our reputation and our stature in the marketplace.”

And: “We also demonstrated that the Roxor is a vehicle that was always intended only as an off-road vehicle, does not compete with Fiat vehicles, is manufactured and assembled in the first OEM plant to be built in Michigan, USA, in the last 25 years, was the result of more than three years of research and development, and categorically rejected the notion that the Roxor was an imported low-quality ‘knock-off’ kit car.” Stay tuned…

9.

