Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•Jeep decided to get into the web series business and did so with Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs. The series had “celebrities” (quotes intentional; you’ll at least know A-Rod) join customizers, including Jeep Performance Parts, to build up some ’18 JLs. A winner was picked, and that person took home something called the Wrangler Golden Grille Award. You can watch the series at jeep.com/celebrity-customs •Further proof that the new Wrangler is getting a diesel? The mysterious order code 26, which could very well equal a ’19 JL with a 3.0L V-6 diesel and manual transmission.•Looks like the Wrangler is so in demand that the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio will have to add a third production shift. That could mean hundreds of jobs created.•AutoPacific named winners in its 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards, which determined winners based only on owner feedback on vehicles “that best meet owners’ expectations for the product.” The Jeep Grand Cherokee won the midsize SUV category.

Photography: GM

Industry News

•The Yokohama Development Center America has opened in Cornelius, North Carolina. It’s for tire R&D.•In 1960, Discount Tire opened as a one-man-does-it-all shop in Michigan. In 2018, the 1000th store opened. Location: Phoenix.•Students at Millstream Career Center in Findlay, Ohio, and Owens Community College in Toledo will have a new tool for their hands-on training toward becoming automotive technicians. Hercules Tires has donated tires for them to practice installation techniques.•Forbes compiled the 2018 “Best Employers for New Grads” list and ranked Michelin at No. 7—right behind Google. See the full list here: bit.ly/2wT4dMu •Meet IXS Coatings. It’s the name resulting from the merger of Line-X and Ultimate Linings. Learn more at ixscoatings.com •You might spot this vehicle on the trail soon: AEV worked with Chevy to develop the ’19 Colorado ZR2 Bison. It features beefy skidplates, AEV-designed bumpers, and a unique grille.

Photography: Rob Widdis/GM

Auto Graphs

•Ram introduced special editions: the luxo, Southwestern ’18 2500/3500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo; off-road, tech-friendly ’19 1500 Rebel 12; and ’18 Power Wagon Mojave Sand package.•Rolls-Royce and Harvard are working together on something called “swarm” robots that would be able to go inside an engine and do visual inspections. The live feed of those hard-to-reach places could ultimately result in quicker service and lower costs for customers. This is part of R-R’s IntelligentEngine project.•Chevy introduced the Call Me Out app. It knows when a driver is futzing with a phone while going more than 5 mph and unleashes prerecorded audio messages from friends and family with a reminder to focus on driving.•Is 3D printing of vehicle components coming? Yes, and mass-produced if Volkswagen has anything to do with it. Parts such as gear knobs are VW’s 2-3–year plan.•Apple is definitely working on self-driving vehicles. How do we know? Their vehicle was in an accident. It got rear-ended.•There’s now a college degree in Subaru-ing. Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon, is where students can get a 2-year associate of applied science degree in Subaru automotive technology, which will include training with Subaru retailers. A job post-graduation should also await them.•The largest Ram dealership has opened in the U.S. HW Hunter Ram of the West Truck Center is in Lancaster, California.•Blame Volvo, not Jp, for this bad news. The automaker had conducted a Harris Poll that became Volvo Reports: Finding Focus on the Road. What was learned during the survey is that distracted driving isn’t just a young person thing—it’s a problem with all generations.•Ferrari’s got an SUV coming. Its name will likely be Purosangue.•Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Google are collaborating on tech. Android OS will be embedded in those automakers’ vehicles starting in 2021 for a more intelligent-based infotainment system.•Ford, Uber, and Lyft are now going to share data via something called SharedStreets. “The partnership gives mayors unparalleled access to road traffic data, allowing them to make better planning and investment decisions as shared and autonomous mobility arrive in their cities.”•Like it or not, virtual test drives are likely to be in the future. Volkswagen is already testing out software that simulates driving in traffic.•AAA headline: “Misunderstanding and misuse of driver assistance technology could lead to a crash.” Meaning, research from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 80 percent of drivers with blind-spot monitoring “were unaware of limitations or incorrectly believed the system could accurately detect vehicles passing at very high speeds or bicycles and pedestrians.” Be afraid here: bit.ly/2xUio54

“Today’s consumers continue to rely overwhelmingly on vehicle ownership as their primary mode of transportation and love the freedom (81 percent) and convenience (89 percent) associated with it. This, however, is not particularly true with younger cohorts, as 55 percent of Generation Z, 12–22-year-old respondents, and 45 percent of Millennial, 23–36-year-old respondents, feel transportation is important, but owning a vehicle is not. Whereas 34 percent of Generation X, 37–53-year-olds, and 28 percent of Baby Boomers, 54–72-year-olds, feel the same.”

—The state of the union, according to a study by Cox Automotive. Learn more here: bit.ly/2P2NxtC.

“Tim Kuniskis is named Head of Jeep Brand North America. Tim will maintain his responsibilities as Global Head of Alfa Romeo and will apply his proven skills in product and marketing to two of the industry’s most cherished brands, both of which have significant growth ambitions in our five-year plan.”

—Memo from Mike Manley, former head of Jeep, to Fiat Chrysler employees

The Slowest-Selling Vehicles Include Jeep (Fastest, Too)

A study by iseecars.com revealed the slowest- and fastest-selling used vehicles from January to July 2018—aka which ones sat on dealer lots the longest. In terms of used SUVs, the Jeep Cherokee ranked No. 10 as a quick-seller (averaged 43.3 days on the lot), while the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited came in at No. 8 among slow-sellers, at 57.9 days. By state, the Wrangler Unlimited was slowest in Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. By metro area, the Wrangler Unlimited was the slowest to be sold in Cleveland-Akron, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts/Manchester, New Hampshire. Read all the results here: bit.ly/2OtTh2A

Renegade

Compass

Grand Cherokee Limited X

What’s New for ’19 Jeeps?

There are a few improvements/upgrades to ’19 Jeep models that we know of as of this report. The Renegade received a slightly tweaked look, including the front fascia and grille surround, redesigned aluminum wheels, and new instrument-cluster graphics. Also, there’s the new 1.3L turbocharged engine mated to a nine-speed transmission.

The Compass has Upland trim, with Trailhawk 17-inch wheels, fascia, and all-weather mats. There’s also a bright-chrome exhaust tip. The Limiteds have access to the High Altitude Appearance Package, which features gloss as the theme. And over at the Grand Cherokee, there’s not much change other than blind-spot monitoring became standard, and the Limited X arrived with a performance hood and other unique items.

