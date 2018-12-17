Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•The new Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK axles are a joint effort between Dana and Mopar/Jeep Performance Parts for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler. What you get includes chromoly 4340 axleshafts, upgraded 1410 U-joints, high-clearance carrier (netting more ground clearance to the tune of a 1/2 inch), nodular-iron diff cover, six gear ratio options for the front axle (3.73, 4.10, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38), and seven for the rear (3.45, 3.73, 4.10, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38). Plus, it’s a direct bolt-in. Get all the details at mopar.com or spicerparts.com •By the time you read this, we should have the official name for the new Jeep pickup. Stay tuned on the edge of your seat.•Stay tuned on the edge of your seat over this, too: rumors of an upcoming inline six-cylinder.•The winner of the 4x4/SUV of the Year SEMA Award is never a surprise if you base that on the last nine SEMA Awards. As in, the Jeep Wrangler has won that category every time, and it’s the only vehicle to win since the inception of the award in 2010.•Jeep Grand Cherokee: seven consecutive wins of the midsize luxury SUV category at the Texas Truck Rodeo. The Wrangler took home both off-road SUV of Texas (the Rubicon) and midsize SUV of Texas at the same event.•Want to win a modified Jeep? Of course you do. California Four Wheel Drive Association (Cal4Wheel) will be raffling off an ’18 Wrangler Sport JL that’ll have aftermarket add-ons such as rock rails, bumpers, skidplates, 3 1/2-inch suspension lift, custom shocks, and more. February 16, 2019, is the date the winning ticket will be drawn. There will also be runner-up prizes. And it’s for a good cause—net proceeds will be used to help keep public lands open. Go here for info and rules: cal4wheel.com/win-a-jeep . You can afford this ticket.•The Jeep Wrangler scored the title of Highest Resale Value Compact SUV in the ’18 J.D. Power Resale Value Awards.•More win: It’s the 24th year in a row that Strategic Vision has published the Total Quality Impact report, which it described as being “based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study surveying over 44,000 July–December new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers’ analytical and emotional evaluations of quality.” Guess who got emotional over the ’19 Jeep Renegade? Enough of those buyers to help it win the entry SUV category.•Spotted: Steve McQueen’s ’45 Willys MB on silverstoneauctions.com bit.ly/2AoY1yS ). “The original blue Californian license plates are also included in the sale and are dated for road use until 31st October 1980 indicating the Jeep was available for use right up until Steve McQueen passed away only a week later.” It had been sold in 1984 at the actor’s estate sale.

Industry News

•Daystar Products was named a runner-up for best new product in the mobile electronics category at the ’18 SEMA Show for its GMRS Radio Kit for the Wrangler JK.•Another runner-up: Rancho/DynoMax in the Off-Road/4-Wheel-Drive category for its new Sport Suspension System for the JL. And yet another runner-up: Oracle Lighting for best new exterior accessory. The company debuted its Vector Series Grille for the Jeep JL.•Tire winning went to Cooper for its Discoverer AT3 4S, while a runner-up in the rubber category was the Baja Pro X from Mickey Thompson.•Roll by Goodyear, as summed up by Fred Thomas, the VP and GM of Goodyear Retail: “Guests can choose when, where, and how to install their tires, and they are in complete control of the process from start to finish. Goodyear is eliminating the waiting room and giving people time back in their day to do the things they really want to do.” Going to rollbygoodyear.com means you can shop online, purchase rubber online or in the store, and then choose how you want them to be installed, like them coming to you via mobile van.•AEV built Outpost II because, as the company put it, “to celebrate the final model year of the JK-model Jeep Wrangler, AEV created a fitting tribute: a custom, self-contained overlanding camper.” Although the wheelbase went unchanged, the rest is far from factory. A conversion to cab/chassis, extended frame, and steel “birdcage” were made and a 4 1/2-inch suspension was added. Power comes from a 5.7L Hemi. AEV said the concept camper has 600 handmade parts. Overlanding essentials included a solar panel, slide-out fridge/freezer, and an 80-inch-long couch/bed combo with the water tank and water heater among the necessities stored underneath it. Learn more at aev-conversions.com •Discount Tire is now the parent of its 1,000th offspring. The new tire store is in Phoenix.•Grid Off-Road and Keystone Automotive have entered a distribution agreement.

Auto Graphs

•Mopar’s offering the Hellephant 426 supercharged Hemi crate engine; expect 1,000 horses and 950 lb-ft of torque.•Chevy has new crate engines. The supercharged LT5 6.2L is rated at 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque, while the L96 6.0L V-8 is 360 horses and 380 lb-ft of twist. The ZZ6 EFI is capable of 420 hp.•Walmart and Advance Auto Parts are heading up an auto parts section of walmart.com . It’ll offer home delivery, same-day pickup, and even installation of select parts at Advance Auto Parts.•Ford, Uber, and Lyft walk into a bar. No, wait, not that. But the three are agreeing to share data that would help cities and companies deal with mobility solutions related to congestion.•Also a budding partnership: Volkswagen and Microsoft. They’re teaming up to create the “Volkswagen Automotive Cloud,” or what they’re calling, “one of the largest dedicated automotive industry clouds for all future Volkswagen digital services and mobility offerings.”•There’s a man-shoe collection from Land Rover and Clarks. In fact, 10 collections to be released within the next 5 years. Jeep better get foot-woke.•GM’s offering an optional extended bumper-to-bumper limited warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles for Chevy and GMC. Jeep better get warranty-woke.•Honeywell is working with the U.S. Army on a prototype of an advanced kind of helmet-mounted vision system for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. It uses augmented and virtual reality.•New advertising slogan alert: “Built Ford Proud.”•The North Kansas City Schools Automotive Technology program? Bragging rights for being named best in the Midwest.•Researchers at the University of Michigan are figuring out how to create an algae-based biofuel to use in current diesel engines. They’re going to work with Penn State University researchers on how to grow it, make it into diesel fuel, and create max performance.•The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said highway fatality numbers for 2017 decreased compared to the previous 2 years, which had significant increases.•Sounds like Kia and Hyundai are going to add solar panels to the roofs of their vehicles.•This is nifty: Chevy rebuilt a ’19 COPO Camaro as a concept performance car and called it eCOPO because it’s all-electric and said to be worth the equivalent of 700 horses and 600 lb-ft of torque.

“FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 18,055 vehicles in the U.S. to perform a weld inspection, and repair as needed.

Responding to a small number of complaints, FCA US launched an investigation that discovered certain vehicles built between early May and late August of this year may be equipped with brackets that were not welded to specification. Such a bracket may separate from the vehicle’s frame, which may affect steering response.

FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall is limited to certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wrangler SUVs. FCA US is mailing notices to advise affected customers that they may schedule service.

In the interim, customers with concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 800/853-1403.”’

—Statement from FCA

“My phone has gone crazy since morning.”

—Kevin Flynn, president and managing director of FCA India, regarding Jeep coming in No. 3 in the 2018 J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index, ahead of Toyota and Honda, according to moneycontrolnews.com

“Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it made $642 million in net profit in its first quarter after the death of former CEO Sergio Marchionne. But that figure was dragged down by what the company estimates its alleged U.S. diesel emissions scandal will cost it—$812 million. The company, notably, is not acknowledging guilt. The company's performance was buoyed by strong sales of Jeep and Ram in North America, where pretax profit was up 51 percent for the quarter compared with the same period in 2017. Volumes in China, however, were a drag on results.”

—Article on cbs8.com

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

This is John McCracken. The man and his mag had their pic “taken from a boat,” while the Aialik Glacier in Kenai National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska, handled photobomb duty. John was in Alaska with his wife on holiday.

8.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

Where the Jeeps Are