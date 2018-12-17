Brett T. Evans Writer

We’ve already learned a lot about the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, including its powertrain specs, towing ratings, and available trim levels. Now, we also are learning the Gladiator’s option walks and available accessories, important information for folks who are getting ready to order their very own Jeep trucks.

But we’re still waiting on how much it’ll cost us for the privilege of owning Jeep’s first truck in nearly three decades, and unfortunately, the Gladiator’s configurator only shows option availability, not pricing. Still, it’s fun to dream, and dream we shall.

As the configurator betrays, the Gladiator will be available in base Sport, slightly nicer Sport S, luxurious Overland, and rugged Rubicon trims—replace Overland with Sahara and you have the Wrangler SUV’s trim walk, minus the stylish and expensive Moab. The Sport, Sport S, and Overland are mechanically identical, with standard four-wheel drive, a 3.6L V-6 engine, and the choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. The Rubicon augments that hardware with trim-specific Heavy Duty Dana 44 front and rear axles and a numerically higher low-range transfer case, as well as Tru-Lok front and rear differentials.

Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator will be available in many exuberant colors, including Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat, Firecracker Red Clear-Coat, and Punk’n Metallic Clear-Coat. There’s also a military-inspired Gator Clear-Coat (this editor’s favorite) and a slick Gobi Clear-Coat that looks especially cool on the red-accented Gladiator Rubicon. Both the Overland and the Rubicon get optional leather interior upholstery—we feel like it should be standard on the Overland, at least.

Also available on the Gladiator will be a few different roof options: the standard soft top, a premium Sunrider soft top, and black or body-color Freedom Top three-piece hard top. A spray-in bedliner and rolling tonneau cover are optional.

Both the Sport and Sport S come standard with Uconnect 3 with a 5-inch audio display, and a 7-inch display with Uconnect 4 is optional on the Sport S. The Overland and Rubicon come standard with that 7-inch display, but Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch display with embedded navigation is optional.

As stated before, we’re still not sure what any of the Gladiator’s trim levels will cost, nor do we have option pricing information. Still, we predict it to command a reasonable premium over the Wrangler Unlimited, meaning a base Gladiator Sport should demand at least $35,000 after destination charges. That’s a healthy amount for a midsize pickup, pitting the base Gladiator against the mid-grade Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD and Ford Ranger SuperCrew XLT 4x4. At the high end of the Gladiator range, we predict a Rubicon to start at $45,000 or more, well above the Colorado ZR2 crew cab ($44,290) and the likely less-capable Ranger Lariat FX4 ($40,775).

Nobody ever said being cool was cheap or easy.

Source: Jeep