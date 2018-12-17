Brabus 700 4x4 Squared Luxurious Machine

Just when you thought off-roading couldn’t get any more luxurious, Brabus came out with its 700 4x4 Squared G-Wagon. The chassis is based off of an older version of the Mercedes Benz G 63. Brabus then threw some beefy parts at it, making an off-road beast.

Performance starts with a 5.5L twin-turbo V-8 engine. Brabus added its special performance upgrade, boosting the horsepower and torque. Brabus replaces the production turbos with supercharged ones that feature a larger compressor unit. These produce a higher boost pressure.

The 700 4x4 Squared features massive carbon fender flares and a roof spoiler. Special axles were designed for the vehicle. The vehicle boasts greater off-road capabilities thanks to a higher ground clearance and maximum axle articulation. The suspension can be adjusted electronically with the special Touch Control Panel in the cockpit. The engine, driveline, and fuel tank are protected with a robust skidplate. Brabus added Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires on 22-inch wheels.

The inside is wrapped in luxury with fine leather crafted to the vehicle owner’s personal preference. With all of the features on the Brabus 700 4x4 Squared, you can race a sports car and probably have a good chance of winning. Brabus, however, limits the top speed to 130 mph for safety, due to the off-road tires. Only 10 of these vehicles will be built. The price will set you back about $238,000.