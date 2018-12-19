GMC Adds New Performance Package For Sierra AT4

The GMC Sierra AT4 already performs well on off-road terrain straight off the dealer lot. GMC has now introduced a special Off-Road Performance Package available for the truck to make it better.

The AT4 Off-Road Performance Package comes with a 6.2L V-8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers up to 435 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque. For those keeping track, that’s an increase of 15 additional horsepower over the standard model. The package also adds a Cat-Back performance exhaust system and performance air intake. The truck is also upgraded with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 18-inch wheels.

“The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 debuted all-new, purposeful technologies for the premium truck segment and the new Off-Road Performance Package takes it a step farther,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. He continued, “It offers optimized performance, both on- and off-road.”

Off-road features already standard on the AT4 include a 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift, four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case with locking rear differential, and skidplates. The Sierra AT4 also comes with a traction control system and hill descent control. For a smoother ride, the truck is equipped with off-road–tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers.

The Off-Road Performance Package upgrade is priced at $4,940.