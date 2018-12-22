Robby Gordon Returns to the Dakar Rally

It has been two years since Robby Gordon raced the Dakar Rally, and he is back with a vengeance. Gordon first raced the Dakar in 2005 in a Volkswagen Touareg and immediately became the first American stage winner in the car category. Ever since then he has been trying to become the first American to win the event overall.

Gordon’s best finish at Dakar was Third Place in 2009. The factory teams always seem to keep him down. Gordon brought a couple of Hummers and later the custom-built Gordini. Gordon will compete in a Textron XX in the Open car category.

“I am heading to Peru where I will aim for the general classification,” says Gordon. His regular co-driver, Kellon Walch, will be back as well. Walch is a former Dakar bike competitor.

Gordon will also enter two additional vehicles in the event with drivers Blade Hildebrand and Cole Potts, both making their Dakar debuts. They will also drive Textron vehicles. Both Hildebrand and Potts have competed in Gordon’s Stadium Super Truck Series.

The Dakar Rally starts on January 6, 2019, in Lima, Peru. The rally will last 11 days and run all the way down Peru before looping back up for a finish in Lima right back where it started. This is the first time in rally history the event will be run in only one country.