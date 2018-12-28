How to Traverse a Mud Bog in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Brett T. Evans

You’re rolling along in your all-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, cruising down Rodeo Drive. Suddenly, you make a few wrong turns and find yourself trapped by a deep mud pit in front of you. What’s a luxury SUV owner to do?

But wait, this isn’t just any Mercedes-Benz SUV, it’s a 2019 G-Class! Loaded with sophisticated off-road technology and plenty of rugged hardware—low-range transfer case; front, rear, and center locking differentials; and a solid rear axle—you’ll be able to dispatch this mud pit in no time at all.

Jessi Combs will show you how it’s done in a recent video published by Mercedes-Benz, embedded above. The technique is simple: Lock up your differentials, approach the mud hole at a steady pace, gently power through if you start to lose momentum, and try to keep the tires up against the ruts for some side-biting traction. Once you’re through the muck, gently ride the brakes for a moment to sweep them dry.

The mud-hole tutorial is but one small portion of Combs’ adventure in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. To see more, check out the YouTube video embedded at the bottom of this article. If it inspires you to take one of the world’s most legendary off-road vehicles into the sticks and have some fun, then we wish you the best of luck. (Not that you’ll need it, this thing is capable!)

Source: Mercedes-Benz, via YouTube