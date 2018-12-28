Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (5)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

How to Traverse a Mud Bog in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Posted in News on December 28, 2018
Share this
Brett T. Evans

You’re rolling along in your all-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, cruising down Rodeo Drive. Suddenly, you make a few wrong turns and find yourself trapped by a deep mud pit in front of you. What’s a luxury SUV owner to do?

But wait, this isn’t just any Mercedes-Benz SUV, it’s a 2019 G-Class! Loaded with sophisticated off-road technology and plenty of rugged hardware—low-range transfer case; front, rear, and center locking differentials; and a solid rear axle—you’ll be able to dispatch this mud pit in no time at all.

Jessi Combs will show you how it’s done in a recent video published by Mercedes-Benz, embedded above. The technique is simple: Lock up your differentials, approach the mud hole at a steady pace, gently power through if you start to lose momentum, and try to keep the tires up against the ruts for some side-biting traction. Once you’re through the muck, gently ride the brakes for a moment to sweep them dry.

PhotosView Slideshow
2019 mercedes benz G class jessi combs behind the wheel 2019 mercedes benz G class jessi combs mud bog approach 2019 mercedes benz G class jessi combs mud bog closeup

The mud-hole tutorial is but one small portion of Combs’ adventure in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. To see more, check out the YouTube video embedded at the bottom of this article. If it inspires you to take one of the world’s most legendary off-road vehicles into the sticks and have some fun, then we wish you the best of luck. (Not that you’ll need it, this thing is capable!)

Source: Mercedes-Benz, via YouTube

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE