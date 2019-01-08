Dakar Rally Underway In Peru

The 2019 edition of the Dakar Rally is underway in Peru, and Robby Gordon’s team appears to already be struggling. Stage 1 took the competitors off the start line from Lima to Pisco. Gordon says he missed some waypoints and spent time looping back around to get them. While Gordon finished 21st, he didn’t exactly start up front either. Gordon’s starting position was 16th. Gordon also said he was prepared for sand driving in Stage 1. He had the tire pressure dropped to the correct number but was surprised by a couple of rockier sections on the course, slowing his speed significantly.

In the meantime, Dakar rookie Blade Hildebrand, running a second Robby Gordon Textron XX entry, says his Day 1 rally was flawless. Hildebrand said he needed to adjust the shocks for Day 2. Rookie Cole Potts is also getting a feel for the rally. He finished Stage 1 in 43rd position. Over in the Can-Am camp, Casey Currie pulled a 6th Place side-by-side finish.

The world’s eyes are on top competitors like Carlos Sainz and Nassar Al-Attiyah. Both are locked in a tight battle for top finishes, putting them in contention for a rally title. Al-Attiyah finished Stage 1 a minute 59 seconds ahead of Sainz. Stage 2 is set for Pisco to San Juan de Marcona.

Photos courtesy of Dakar Rally Photographers and Can Am