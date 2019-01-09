Episode 47 of The Truck Show Podcast: Trucks Behaving Badly

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our latest episode.

It’s the last show of the year, and we have packed it full of discussions on the 2020 Ram, 2020 GMC, and 2020 Chevy HDs (yet Holman is still holding back!) and the new video rendering from Chase Carroll from Innov8 Design Lab. The guys talk to Michael Guttilla from Multimatic about the company’s entry into the truck market, examine an incident that gives truck guys a bad name before delving into EV and truck electrification, and Lightning has to guess an epic exhaust note. Lastly, will you buy Lightning’s truck already?

Listen to and download The Truck Show Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, and Spotify. You can also find us on iHeartRadio and Stitcher. We appreciate your 5-star review, but also look forward to publicly ridiculing your critical emails. Since social media is a must in today’s digital world, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for more information and links to additional stories. If email is more your thing, we always enjoy hearing from you. Hit us up at truckshowpodcast@gmail.com. Since you probably don’t even remember how to hold and form letters with an ink pen, we’re not even going to bother including an address. Who wants to waste money on stamps anyway?