Click for Coverage
Read the Article:

Honda Releases Pricing on the Talon

Posted in News on January 11, 2019
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Honda debuted the Talon at the end of November during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Talon, a game-changing sport side-by-side had the UTV market buzzing about its capabilities. We now know what the Talon will cost once it hits dealer showrooms later this spring.

The Talon 100R will cost $19,999. It features a double wishbone front suspension with beefy Fox Podium shocks. The rear has a four-link design. The 100R is designed for high-speed open-desert driving. It comes in red with red suspension accents. The 100R will also be available in green and silver with silver suspension accents.

Honda’s second sport version, the Talon 100X, will cost $20,999. It is designed for rockcrawling and maneuvering in slower terrain. The 100X will also come with Fox Podium shocks and a double wishbone front suspension. The vehicle is set at a higher clearance for the rocks. The 100X color comes in red and gray or gray and blue.

Both models are competitively priced with other brands in the market. The stand-out feature on the Talon is the six-speed dual clutch. The vehicle has paddle shifters, allowing the driver to shift on the fly. We are expecting to see dealers to start selling the Talon sometime in April.

