Jp Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•Will Fiat Chrysler reopen its Mack Avenue Engine II plant, which closed down in 2012, to build the ’21 Jeep Grand Cherokee with three rows?•Europe’s New Car Assessment Program did crash tests on the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. It got one star. Its biggest fail came in the form of minimal safety features (such as driver assist).•Did you spot all the hidden Easter eggs in the Jeep Wrangler JL, beyond the grille tucked into the headlamps and taillamps? How about on the Jeep Gladiator, like the tread in the bed?•Motor Trend, our sister mag, named the Jeep Wrangler its 2019 SUV of the Year. And Person of the Year went to Sergio Marchionne, the former head of Fiat Chrysler, who passed away in 2018.•If you’re thinking of buying a Jeep Compass Trailhawk in India, it’s highly possible your only option will be a diesel engine with an automatic transmission.•How many products will be available from Mopar for the ’20 Jeep Gladiator? Expect more than 200. These will include a 2-inch lift, tonneau covers, beadlock wheels, tube doors, blacked-out grille, and lockable sliding drawers for the bed.•Although pricing was not yet available, Jeep did add the Gladiator to its configurator tool. Go here— bit.ly/2GnNRmS —and figure out how you want your Sport, Sport S, Overland, or Rubicon equipped.•Two new Fiat Chrysler staffers, both with interesting resumes: Mark Stewart, chief operating officer in North America. He’s from Amazon. Niel Golightly, global chief communications officer. He’s from Shell.•The redone Jeep Parkway should be open in the spring. It’s been a $132 million redo.•According to the CarMD 2018 Vehicle Health Index Make and Model Reliability Rankings, Jeep came in No. 6 for lowest average repair cost, while the Wrangler had the lowest average. The check-engine type of repair cost averages $338.57. Read all about it here: bit.ly/2A52pT7

Industry News

•Pep Boys will be going national with the amazon.com Ship-to-Store tire installation service. You can buy your tires on amazon.com and then pick a Pep Boys for their installation.•Hankook Tire turned 77 years old in 2018, and to mark the milestone, Montgomery County, Tennessee, gave the tire-maker an official proclamation. Part of the proclamation read, “Whereas, from its humble beginnings in 1941 as Korea’s first tire company, Hankook has grown into the seventh largest tire company in the world.”•Advance Auto Parts is taking its headquarters from Virginia to Raleigh, North Carolina, and will also increase jobs in Wake County, which is also in North Carolina.

Auto Graphs

•It seems that British Columbia is eyeballing 2040 as the year it’ll no longer sell cars that aren’t electric.•AAA said in a new survey it conducted that “40 percent of Americans expect partially automated driving systems, with names like Autopilot, ProPILOT, or Pilot Assist, to have the ability to drive the car by itself, indicating a gap in consumer understanding of these technologies and reality.” We don’t really want to know how those people figured out the vehicle couldn’t do the driving itself. Here’s the full story: bit.ly/2QEKtZC •If you have a pet and you therefore loathe July 4, this’ll thrill you: Ford has created a noise-cancelling kennel for dogs (but we doubt they’d care if you shoved a cat in there instead) to deal with the nightmare of fireworks. It’s part of an ongoing project Ford is doing called Interventions, aka interesting ways to use its automotive technology for everyday issues. The noise-cancelling tech as a solution for the sound of fireworks is still in concept form, which Ford explained as “microphones inside the prototype detect the sound of fireworks and transmit opposing frequencies from built-in speakers inside the kennel, reducing the loud bangs on the outside.”•If you want to play with machine learning as it relates to self-driving vehicles, AWS (an amazon.com entity) DeepRacer is there for you to play around with: aws.amazon.com/deepracer •Bronze status in World Class Logistics goes to the Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Winchester, Virginia. What it means: “Recognizes facilities that achieve set technical and managerial pillars in reducing waste and improving quality.”•When the all-new ’20 Chevy Silverado HD shows up in February, it’ll feature things like a brand-new gas engine with a six-speed trans, or the Duramax V-8 with a new Allison 10-speed trans. That diesel will be worth 910 lb-ft of torque.•Over at Ram, the 1500 won the Large Pickup Best Buy award—for the 11th time in a row. The truck also won Truck Trend’s 2019 Pickup Truck of the Year and Truck of the Year at Motor Trend, sister mags of Jp. And the 2019 Wards 10 Best Engines list included the 3.6L Pentastar eTorque V-6 in the Ram 1500. See the engine list here: bit.ly/2CkOwl5 •Ford filed for a patent for “third-row conveyor load floor” for a vehicle cargo area.•Although the ’20 Lincoln Aviator isn’t interesting to you, the ’20 Lincoln Aviator is interesting to you because the Grand Touring model will make 450 horses and 600 lb-ft of torque.•Fiat Chrysler’s FCA Foundation gave a one-year $50,000 grant to Winning Futures. The money will go toward expenses for 10th graders participating in Workforce Prep, a four-year program that provides in-school mentoring and leadership-skills development for challenged high school students. Learn more at winningfutures.org •How much would you spend on an electric or autonomous vehicle? Volkswagen is planning to spend more than $50 billion on it between now and 2023. This’ll be for its overall electrification and autonomous plans as well as for new plants and a mobility agenda.•Where’s the safest place to drive in Canada? According to the 10th Annual Allstate Canada Safe Driving Study, it’s Hammer, Ontario, which has the “best average collision frequency over the past 10 years”—that’s better than it sounds. The worst? North York, Ontario. Worst months to drive in Canada are December, January, and February. Learn more tidbits here: bit.ly/2Gqwmmd •Hagerty discovered a fun fact: Gen Xers and millennials are now using the company’s Valuation Tools and getting insurance quotes for classics more than baby boomers and pre-boomers. As it turns out, though, millennials are more partial to Japanese brands. Get the full scoop at bit.ly/2Ex5O0A •Props to Subaru for donating 5,000-plus science books to 20 schools in Camden, New Jersey.

“That was the strategy of the Jeep team. To take away all of those reasons you wouldn’t buy it. Because we want people to check a lot of those boxes. It’s an adventure vehicle, it’s a tow vehicle, it’s a work vehicle, it’s a family vehicle, it can be a lot of things. It can also be an off-road machine if you want it to be.”

— Ralph Gilles, the head of design at Fiat Chrysler, to Autotrader Canada about the new Gladiator

“At the request of The Wall Street Journal, University of Lynchburg physicist Eric Goff reviewed grainy clips of Williams charges to solve [Jonathan] Gaminde’s mystery and quantify the basketball equivalent of getting hit by a bus. He calculated the maximum force of impact during one Williamson charge to be 300 pounds—the equivalent of the average force during a similar head-on collision with a Jeep traveling 10 miles per hour.”

—From an article in The Wall Street Journal about Duke basketball player Zion Williamson, who at 6’7 and 285 pounds “moves faster than anyone else his size and jumps higher than anyone of any size”

“The seams of the road seem to be coming apart…it looks like terrain for a Jeep obstacle course.”

—Letter to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold of West Seattle, according to The Seattle Times. Drivers in the area have been enduring harsh road conditions, as well as ongoing issues with repairing and paving the roads of Seattle.

Best New Automotive Tech for 2019—According to Autotrader

“Which options matter most” was part of the purpose of defining Autotrader’s list of best auto tech for 2019. These included high-res, multiple-angle, surround-view cameras; wireless charging; and apps that allow you to do things remotely, like start the engine or flash the lights. They also pointed to steering avoidance systems, cameras that scan the road and adjust the suspension accordingly, semi-autonomous driving traits, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Find the complete list here: bit.ly/2EoahlA

Which State Googled Which Car-Related Topic?

Pop quiz: Which state is most interested in hydroplaning? How about truck fires? Or lowriders? Which has a fascination with roadkill? These questions and more were answered by a study done by Patterson Law Group, which took a look at car-related and car-safety topics by using Google Trends and what states Googled the most. The answers are: Kansas Googled hydroplaning, truck fires went to West Virginia, and lowriders were New Mexico. Roadkill? Nevada. Vermont couldn’t stop looking up potholes, Michigan was same for automated driving, and North Dakota scored for dead battery. See the full state-by-state list here: bit.ly/2zW2jwW

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

“Took a bucket list trip to Ireland last month and of course I took my latest edition of Jp Magazine,” says Richard Eudey of Arizona. “While visiting the historic fishing village of Howth, we came across this fine example of Jeepdom, so it seemed like a perfect photo opportunity!”Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name:

Where you’re from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location:

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.: Send us your four-wheeling mess.: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

Where the Jeeps Are