Mark Reuss Appointed President of General Motors

Brett T. Evans Writer

Lifelong General Motors employee Mark Reuss will add another title to his resume: company president. Effective immediately, Reuss will assume responsibility for GM’s Quality organization, as well as retaining his role leading the Global Product Group and the Cadillac brand.

“Mark’s global operational experience, deep product knowledge, and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our current business, take advantage of growth opportunities, and further define the future of personal mobility,” said Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM.

Reuss became the executive president and vice-president at Cadillac in June 2018. He joined Steve Carlisle at the brand, and the two immediately started building an aggressive product program that will see the luxury brand launch a new product every six months through 2021. Among those all-new machines will be the all-new XT6 three-row crossover, redesigned Cadillac Escalade, and replacements for the ATS and CTS luxury sedans.

Reuss has been a career-long employee at GM, starting at the company as a student intern in 1983. His academic background as a mechanical engineer led him to hold several engineering positions, including chief engineer and manufacturing lead. According to GM, Reuss will double the resources allocated to electric and autonomous-vehicle programs over the next two years.

“I am very proud to have spent my entire career at General Motors, and to now take on this new role is truly a great honor,” Reuss said.

Source: General Motors