MTSEMA18: The Truck Show Podcast – Liftisode SEMA Bonus Episode, Day 4

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Join us for five bonus episodes recorded and released during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out Day 1 here and Day 2 here and Day 3 here.

It’s SEMA week! In this Day 4 Bonus (Episode 38), the guys take a closer look at the world of lifted trucks with Rob Pigue from Plan B Fab, Kyle Bennett from Stryker Off-Road and SORD Performance Shocks, listener Carter Reed from BDS, Aaron Aldrich from Any Level Lift, and long-time big-truck innovator Jeff Kelderman from Kelderman.

Listen to and download The Truck Show Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, and Spotify. You can also find us on iHeartRadio and Stitcher. We appreciate your 5-star review, but also look forward to publicly ridiculing your critical emails. Since social media is a must in today’s digital world, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for more information and links to additional stories. If email is more your thing, we always enjoy hearing from you. Hit us up at truckshowpodcast@gmail.com. Since you probably don’t even remember how to hold and form letters with an ink pen, we’re not even going to bother including an address. Who wants to waste money on stamps anyway?