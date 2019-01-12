MTSEMA18: The Truck Show Podcast - SEMA Bonus Episode, Day 5

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Join us for five bonus episodes recorded and released during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out Day 1 here and Day 2 here and Day 3 here and Day 4 here.

It’s SEMA week! In this Day 5 Bonus Episode 39, the guys take a closer look at the world of family-owned businesses and parts and products made in the USA. This episode features Mike Sapgnola from SEMA, a listener from Ford, award-winning truck builder Chris Church, Stan Chen from Toyo Tires, Mike Stickney from Westin Automotive, John Angelastro from sPOD, Mark Dickens from Chevrolet Performance Parts, Mike Sype from Rancho/Dynomax/Thrush, Lonnie McCurry Jr. from SkyJacker, Jim McGean from Dynatrac, James Fonnesbeck from Expedition One, Shane Casad from Bilstein, and Greg Randolph from DECKED.

