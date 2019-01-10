Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) is building a Baja race vehicle. SCG has been working on the Baja Boot since 2018. Vic Hickey and Steve McQueen originally designed the Baja Boot in the 1960s. Only two were made. James Glickenhaus, the founder of SCG, just happens to own one of those two.

SCG says it is planning on racing the SCORE Baja 1000 in the street-legal class with its newer version of the Baja Boot as well as the original one. The comapny is planning to drive the vehicle straight from its East Coast factory to Baja, race it, and drive back home again.

SCG also has plans to produce different versions of the vehicle for sale. It will be available as a two-door with a soft top. The vehicle will feature a 650hp engine with a Turbo 400 transmission. Drivers can switch between four-wheel and two-wheel-drive modes. Owners can select either a 37-inch or 40-inch BFG KR3 tire. It will come with a dual-shock setup that includes 2.5 coilovers in the front and rear with 3.0 bypasses.

The SCG Baja Boot will be capable of running Baja at race speed or crawling through the rocks. The NHSTA allows SCG to build a low volume of these vehicles. They will be 49-state highway legal.