Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•Is Jeep planning a version of the Gladiator to compete with the desert-derbying capabilities of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevy Colorado ZR2?•Our sister mag Four Wheeler named the ’19 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV of the Year.•The Jeep Cherokee and Compass won awards for “their popularity with diverse customers” at the 4th annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards.•Is Fiat Chrysler working with Avis Budget Group on a 3-month subscription service for Jeep owners that would allow them to drive a Ram or Dodge?•“The driver floor mat on about 4,800 of the above vehicles may have an unacceptable amount of clearance between the mat and the accelerator pedal.” That’s from the safety recall from NHTSA for the ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Trackhawk.•A custom ’81 Jeep CJ-7 built by Gas Monkey Garage sold for $200,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Arizona, with all proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which helps first responders and military in need. According to B-J, “To sweeten the deal even more, the Jeep was donated back to be sold again for an additional $100,000. Sunbelt Rentals generously contributed $1 million more, and longtime Barrett-Jackson friend Michelle Mauzy selflessly gave another $10,000, bringing a total of $1,310,000 to help this incredible cause.”•Is the inline-six engine coming back—and for the Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Cherokee?•TrueCar and ALG named the winners of the 2019 Residual Value Awards, which gives a nod to vehicles that hold the highest amount of their MSRP after 3 years. The Jeep Wrangler won the Mainstream Utility, Off-Road category. To read the full list: bit.ly/2QZ43uT •Garage 77 is calling itself the “world’s first social classic car garage” in Southern California, aka a private, member-only “clubhouse” with a perk that includes being able to drive classic vehicles from the fleet, like a ’77 Jeep CJ-5. Learn more at: garage77rb.com •Is the Jeep Grand Commander built in the Chinese market going to come to the U.S. as a Chrysler-brand vehicle?•Is the Jeep Renegade coming to India…but not for 3 more years?•Is the Jeep Wrangler JL sitting on dealer lots for more than 100 days, maybe due to the price, maybe excessive production, or maybe seasonal reasons?•Fiat Chrysler U.S.’s final settlements for the civil, environmental, and consumer claims regarding emissions violations has resulted in “agreeing to pay approximately $400 million in civil penalties to resolve differences over diesel emissions requirements,” said the automaker in a statement. There will be a free software update for the estimated 100,000 vehicles affected, such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6. “Each current and former owner and lessee of these vehicles will be eligible to receive a payment averaging $2,800 as part of the plaintiff steering committee settlement.”

Industry News

•Chief Products has built the Hellhawk, an SRT with all the company’s products installed. You can even build your own with this cheat sheet: bit.ly/2szG3oD •From Valvoline comes the Vehicle Recall Awareness Program. The company called it an “initiative that aims to reduce the number of open recalls on the road,” and said that when customers come to a Valvoline Instant Oil Change center, they’ll automatically get an open-recall check on their vehicle. If an open recall is found, there will be the option to have the recall served at a Valvoline dealership partner—and with incentive to do so.•Yokohama won a Good Design award from the Chicago Athenaeum for the Geolandar X-MT tire.•Mahle has a new electronics R&D center in Valencia, Spain.•Line-X received the 2018 North Alabama International Trade Association Global Trade Award, which “recognizes North Alabama business and organizations for their success and growth in global markets.”•Continental is participating in the process of showing how delivery robots could help with package delivery from a driverless vehicle, or what’s called Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE). And those delivery robots are called RoboDogs.•The Wildpeak M/T from Falken Tires has been selected as optional rubber for the ’19 Jeep Wrangler.•Dana has acquired SME Group, which is located in Italy. SME Group is in the business of low-voltage AC motors, controls, and other products for off-highway electric vehicles.

Auto Graphs

•There’s a Fiat plant in Rivalta, Italy, that’s got a historic note to it, having been responsible for initial Fiat production way back in 1967. It’s destined to become one of Mopar’s distribution centers for the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and other markets.•According to the World Heath Organization, traffic injuries are the main cause of death for 5- to 29-year-olds.•Did Volkswagen take vehicles it was using for preproduction testing and sell them to customers without telling them? Edmunds.com predicts that the sales of new vehicles will continue to decline in 2019.•Ford did a study and learned that nagging backseat drivers and road rage are the two biggest stressors for drivers.•Available again in 2020: the Land Rover Defender in the U.S. and Canada.•The Hankook Tire Gauge Index Survey figures out the automotive innovation Americans like most. For example, 73 percent want self-inflating tires, and when it came to the standard feature that’s most wanted, 33 percent went with automatic braking.•Atlanta ranked at the top of Penske Truck Rental’s Top Moving Destinations list for the ninth year in a row. Austin debuted on the list for the first time. See all the cities here: bit.ly/2W80czG •If you like your Lego fun with a bit of SRT, know that there’s a new Lego Speed Champions building set with an ’18 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and ’70 Dodge Charger R/T.•Hyundai’s Elevate is a four-legged walking-car concept, or what they’re calling the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV) category. It has moveable legs and was developed with the idea of assisting first responders in a disaster scenario.•Invisible-to-visible tech from Nissan—or I2V—is about helping drivers see what they can’t see, by “merging information from sensors outside and inside the vehicle with data from the cloud.” Therefore, it can anticipate what’s likely to be around a corner.•The ’20 Ford Explorer got a complete redesign and gained performance ST and hybrid models.•The ’19 Ram Heavy Duty received new suspension tuning, a new TorqueFlite eight-speed auto transmission for the 6.4L Hemi, a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds, and 1,000 lb-ft of torque for the 6.7L Cummins.•The University of the Aftermarket Foundation offers a texting program that gives alerts about automotive scholarships. “Interested parties who text in their name and email address to 720/903-2206 will receive an instant response providing introductory details about the UAF scholarship program.” You can also head to automotivescholarships.com

“She’s like 5 percent body fat now. She used to send me workout videos, which were like, crazy dope workout videos. The first one she sent me, she was lifting…like a hundred pounds. The last one she sent me was 350. She does chin-ups. And she sent me a video of her pushing a Jeep up a hill.”

—Actor Samuel Jackson to nerdist.com about his Captain Marvel costar, Brie Larson. Jeep gains, bro.

“My dad worked at Jeep for 30 years on the line, as a supervisor, building Jeeps, road-testing them. He did everything. I always loved to draw. Obviously, I grew up around Jeep. Ever since I was a little kid we’d go to the father-son car shows at the plant. When my mom was on maternity leave with my sister she’d take me every day to the plant. I’d go sit inside and wait for my dad to come out almost every single day…someone told me, ‘Hey, if you really love to draw you can make a career out of it.’”

—Taylor Langhals, lead exterior designer for the Jeep Gladiator, to the Toledo Blade

“I'm excited about a very small feature that opens up a door to a whole area we haven't played in before: the Off-Road Plus feature. Now we can lock the sway bar, unlock the front differential, and lock the rear differential in four-high, which we've never done before. It now takes the most capable truck in the world—bar none—and in one touch, as soon as I get off the rocks, I can go high speed through the desert.”

—Head of Jeep Brand, North America Tim Kuniskis to thedrive.com about what feature he likes best about the ’20 Jeep Gladiator

“It all started as a joke. I collected scrap metal and started making the skeleton of the car. Some said my efforts would not amount to anything, but here I am. It took me 3months to complete it. I realized I was talented when I was young. My schoolmates would report me to teachers for playing with items during classes…my innovativeness was manifesting itself.”

—Calvins Odhiambo, a 20-year-old motorcycle mechanic in Kenya, who built a “Jeep” from scrap metal and with a motorcycle engine, according to Daily Nation, which has video of it in action here: bit.ly/2U3WC7M

“You see someone in trouble, you try to help. It's not that big of a deal. Jeep guys like to get out and use their vehicle.”

—Kirby McAdams to news9.com. Kirby is a member of Oklahoma Winter Recovery, a group on Facebook that describes itself as, “Two kinds of people in this group. You're either stuck and need help getting out or you want to help people get unstuck.”

Which Vehicle Color is Most Popular?

The results are in, and according to Axalta’s 66th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, the most popular color in 2018 was: white. It was significantly higher in lead over the No. 2 vehicle color: black. Tying for the No. 3 spot were silver and gray. Side facts: Russia is generally the locale that favors brown and beige shades, although China is sneaking up. Europe is starting to favor gray, while South Africa is seeing a rise in orange. Read the full breakdown here: bit.ly/2ANwxmg

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

“I’m Captain Aaron Menough, and I’m a ships pilot on the Great Lakes. My favorite place to read Jp Magazine is going from Detroit to the Welland Canal, a 17-hour trip crossing Lake Erie.” This is Aaron on the Federal Ruhr. “It was the last ‘Salty’ to leave the Great Lakes on December 24, 2018, prior to the Seaway closing. In the background you can see downtown Detroit. Often, upon completing a trip, I will leave my Jp Magazine on the chart table to continue its journey to Italy, China, Africa, or wherever the sea takes cargo holds full of grain. It offers a seldom-viewed take on a fantastic American subculture to foreign seafaring travelers.” Perhaps our favorite part of his note was this: “I’m from Toledo and have many memories of being young and other kids would bring ‘Fordite’ (dried paint chips) from the Jeep plant in for show and tell, a painting process long since abandoned.”Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name:

Where you’re from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location:

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Send us your four-wheeling mess.We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

Where the Jeeps Are