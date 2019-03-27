Brett T. Evans

General Motors’ fleet ordering guide has betrayed the numbers of the automaker’s new 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel I-6, found under the hoods of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500: 277 hp at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm. Those incredibly stout numbers place the middle-child Duramax at the top of the light-duty diesel segment, beating out the Ford F-150’s 250 hp and 440 lb-ft from its 3.0L Power Stroke V-6 and the Ram 1500’s 240 hp and 420 lb-ft from the most recent iteration of the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6. The official numbers for the Duramax are also a hair different from the leak we reported back in October.

While towing and payload numbers haven’t been released yet, expect the Silverado/Sierra 1500’s Duramax I-6 to come close to matching the F-150 diesel’s maximum towing rating of 11,400 pounds and its payload rating of 2,020 pounds. What’s more, the 3.0L Duramax’s inline-six configuration promises to be smoother and torquier throughout the engine’s rev range, owing to the design’s inherent balance. That could make the Duramax a more pleasant daily driver than its competition, although both the little Power Stroke and the EcoDiesel are still quite smooth and quiet.

Also a matter of debate is the Duramax’s fuel economy rating. The Silverado and Sierra don’t post particularly impressive numbers relative to their competition, and the 3.0L turbodiesel would be a good way to close the gap a bit. We’ll likely have to wait a bit longer before fuel economy (or towing and payload) details are revealed.

The 3.0L Duramax I-6 will be available on the Silverado LT, RST, LTZ, and High Country, as well as the Sierra SLE, Elevation, SLT, and Denali. Curiously, the diesel is available on the GMC’s off-road special—the AT4—but not the Chevrolet’s equivalent Trail Boss models. The prospect of an oil-burning off-roader like the Sierra 1500 AT4 is quite tantalizing, and although a GMC so equipped would almost assuredly be a pricey truck, it could prove to be our favorite in the GM light-duty pickup lineup. We hope we don’t have to wait much longer to get a taste of the 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel I-6.

Source: General Motors Fleet