Episode 60 of The Truck Show Podcast: Upcoming Ram TRX in the Wild

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our latest episode.

Explore the world of wheels with Wheel Pros CMO Scott Cobett, hear the history of the brands, and find out where they are headed next. Scott shares some exciting news and talks about how to keep clear brand identities when you have a family of brands in your portfolio. The guys also talk to Jesse McGinness of Watch This Freight and discuss the Ram TRX. Hellcat engine? Check. 8-lug axles? Check. Big travel? Check. Raptor killer? We’ll see.

Listen to and download The Truck Show Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, and Spotify. You can also find us on iHeartRadio and Stitcher. We appreciate your 5-star review, but also look forward to publicly ridiculing your critical emails. Since social media is a must in today’s digital world, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for more information and links to additional stories. If email is more your thing, we always enjoy hearing from you. Hit us up at truckshowpodcast@gmail.com. Since you probably don’t even remember how to hold and form letters with an ink pen, we’re not even going to bother including an address. Who wants to waste money on stamps anyway?