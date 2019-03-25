Brett T. Evans

Every time we hear about the forthcoming Ford Bronco (now expected for 2021), we get a bit more excited. Our palpitations today are the result of a leak from a Ford dealer meeting last month, with anonymous insiders claiming the retro-styled off-roader will feature removable doors and a removable roof, as well as two- and four-door variants.

As reported by Automotive News, the dealer meeting took place in Palm Beach, Florida, and those in attendance were given a look at an early-build two-door Bronc, whose doors and roof sections can be stored in the vehicle’s cargo area. The four-door, rendered above, will almost assuredly be the volume seller, much in the same way that the Jeep Wrangler’s Unlimited four-door body style comprises about 60 percent of that model’s sales.

Ford also confirmed to its dealers that the Bronco would spin off into a family of vehicles that would comprise the crossover-ish “Baby Bronco” (above) and a compact unibody pickup. That truck is likely the production version of the Ford Courier that we’ve spotted before, and the leaked announcement that it would be tied to the Bronco family makes us think it will likely be more off-road–ready than the test mules appear.

Dealers were told the Bronco would arrive in Ford showrooms in late 2020, which is the only disappointing leak to come from the meeting. In the past, we’d expected the Bronco to arrive late this year in time for the 2020 model year, though now it looks like it’ll likely be a 2021.

Nevertheless, the evidence is mounting that the new Bronco will be a dedicated off-road machine, and for that, we’re willing to wait.

