Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•Consumer Reports has compiled the list of the least satisfying vehicles, based on surveys and owner-satisfaction data. Among them was the Jeep Renegade because, “For starters, handling proves cumbersome, the ride is choppy, the front seats are uncomfortable, and the view out is restricted. What’s more, that fancy nine-speed automatic doesn’t quite have its gear-juggling act together.” See them all here: bit.ly/2pT1Qcq •The ’19 Ram 1500 got a new multifunction tailgate that has the ability to open remotely, have just the right door or left door open, or have both doors open; it can open flat as well. It has other tricks up its sleeve. We bring this up because…Gladiator next?•Vehicles that owners are keeping for 15 years or more? Said iseecars.com : In the U.S., 4.3 percent of Jeep Grand Cherokee owners fall under that heading, while the Wrangler is at 3.5 percent and the Cherokee at 3.4 percent. How it’s factored and what it all means can be found here: bit.ly/2GL5v2u •The Pentastar engine reached the 10-millionth-produced milestone. The 3.6L engine that arrived on the scene in 2010 has made it to a second-generation incarnation, as well as in 3.2L form and also a 3.0L that’s only in China. And the best-selling engine in Canada for six years in a row is the 3.6L V-6. It debuted there in the ’11 Grand Cherokee.•J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study showed Jeep moving up on the list by more than 10 percent. The full study is here: bit.ly/2SIkKAt •Among Autotrader’s 10 Best Certified Pre-owned Cars for 2019 was the ’13-’17 Jeep Wrangler. The full list: bit.ly/2SY1UVo •Vincentric’s 2019 Best Value in America included the Jeep Wrangler in the compact SUV/crossover category. Find out all the values here: bit.ly/2Sa3FdA •Same messaging, but from Kelley Blue Book for its 2019 Best Resale Value, off-road SUV/crossover category: Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler also made the top 10 cars list. The full KBB list: bit.ly/2kG0QSa •The next Fast & Furious movie will feature the new Jeep Gladiator?•The world’s longest zipline (that claim has Guinness World Records backing) is Jebel Jais Flight at the United Arab Emirates highest peak, Ras Al Khaimah. Jeep signed a sponsorship agreement with Toroverde, an adventure company that built and operates the zipline.•Are Jeeps growing in popularity in Russia?•Bosch and Fiat Chrysler will be paying $66 million to lawyers representing the U.S. owners of the diesel vehicles affected by the emissions scandal.•The Jeep Jamboree is in full swing, so peruse the schedule and make your plans for your adventure: bit.ly/2S9ioFR

Industry News

•Mickey Thompson has a new off-road–only tire called Baja Pro X. Treadbiter cleats and the sticky compound are meaty for off-road, but that’s what makes them unusable for street use. At the moment, there’s just one size: 43XI4.50-I7LT. More are coming.•Red Line Synthetic Oil is 40 years old.•Line-X has found itself named the No. 1 franchise in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 Miscellaneous Auto Products and Services category. It has snagged that spot 10 times since 2005.•Pirelli was named to the CDP Climate Change A List for its corporate climate action toward sustainability issues. Said the tiremaker, “An international non-profit organization, CDP gathers, distributes and promotes information on environmental questions and the A rating is the highest possible score awarded to a company, taking into consideration the effectiveness of its efforts to cut emissions, reduce climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.”•Goodyear is the tire supplier for Local Motors and its autonomous passenger shuttles called Olli.•Rugged Ridge tweaked its logo.•February 1919 was the birth of Cummins. That means 2019 makes it 100 years old. Follow its history here: bit.ly/2TOA8rD

Auto Graphs

•If you’re a fan of classic Rams and classic Warlocks, then you’ll like the ’19 Ram Classic Warlock. It’s a redo of the Warlock pickup of the 1970s, complete with a black grille, factory lift, heavy-duty shocks, and more.•INRIX’s 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard sorted out the specifics—specifically, Boston was No. 1 for most congested U.S. city, followed by Washington, D.C. It also unearthed the fact that Americans lost 97 hours in congestion and this cost each driver around $1,348.•“Auto loans, which have been climbing at a steady clip since 2011, increased by $9 billion, boosted by historically strong levels of newly originated loans. In fact, 2018 marked the highest level in the 19-year history of the loan origination data, with $584 billion in new auto loans and leases appearing on credit reports, up in nominal terms from 2017’s $569 billion.” That’s according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York.•Rivian, maker of an electric truck and SUV, got a $700 million investment from Amazon.•John Haynes, who you have to thank for the Haynes Manual series, has passed away at age 80.•Senate Bill 32 out of Georgia would prevent anyone “who in good faith” rescues or attempts to rescue an animal locked in a motor vehicle to not be liable for civil damages, such as from property damage.•Did the NYPD ask Google to remove warnings that users post about police checkpoints (like, DUI and speed traps) from Waze (which Google owns)?•Good to know, since we seem to be headed in an all-electric way of life: When the weather gets super cold (20 degrees F) and the HVAC heating gets used, EVs have their range cut nearly in half, according to research by AAA.•Looks like Hot Wheels will get a live-action movie. CarRentals.com did a survey to learn how many drivers actually cleaned the inside of their vehicle. Turned out 12 percent never do and 32 percent clean just once a year. Your steering wheel? Four times dirtier than a public toilet seat, and six times dirtier than most cell phone screens. Get fully grossed-out here: bit.ly/2UnUIyY •10th annual Collector Car Appreciation Day: July 12, 2019. Learn more about events happening near you at bit.ly/2GPXEAP •Quote Wizard sorted out the details to determine 2018’s best and worst drivers by state. Maine had the worst, followed by South Carolina, Nebraska, California, and North Dakota. Michigan ranked as best. Maine was bad because of traffic citations and fatalities being on the rise. Read all the results here: bit.ly/2RhAAfO

“I grabbed the back, where the window was smashed out, and lifted up and started pushing.”

—Powerlifter Ryan Belcher to mlive.com, about how he moved a Jeep Cherokee to save a trapped man after a rollover accident

High School Students are Building Jeeps

Imagine if when you went to school, you got to build a vehicle with aftermarket parts. Well, the SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program selects high schools across the U.S. and gives students the opportunity to do just that. SEMA got ahold of five TJs for the 2019 program, and the SEMA-funded builds will allow high school auto-shop programs to connect with aftermarket manufacturers so that students can learn to install products on and customize a TJ, including suspension, accessories, and wheels/tires. The schools selected for 2019 were C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, which received an ’02 Wrangler Sport; Comstock High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which got an ’04 Sahara; R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas, got an ’04 model; Santa Fe ECO in New Mexico received an ’05 Unlimited Sport; and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in California will get to modify a ’97 Sport.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

John Ranney of Florida wasn't in Florida with his wife, Kelly. But we'll let him tell you about this photo and where they were: "We were on vacation visiting my sister and brother-in-law, who live in Singapore. He works for a multinational corporation and is currently assigned to work there. This was downtown Singapore at my sister's apartment (their pool) overlooking the bay with the Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino in background. I thought the odds were better that you would print a photo of her rather than of me reading Jp Magazine in Sing. We also did a side trip to Krabi, Thailand, which was cool as well. Interestingly, the people in Krabi were really into their mini-trucks. We saw lifted/modified little trucks everywhere (reminded me of the 1980s). Lots of Toyotas, Nissans, and Ford Rangers. Especially the Ford Ranger Raptors. I was surprised to see so many."

Your name:

Where you’re from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location:

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Send us your four-wheeling mess.We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

Where the Jeeps Are

Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning.

Willys Jeep Rally

May 31-June 1, 2019

Hueston Woods Lodge

College Corner, Ohio

www.mw-willysjeep.com

It’s a Jeep Thang

June 7-9, 2019

East Kentucky Expo Center

Pikeville, Kentucky

itsajeepthang.com

The Great Willys Picnic, Show and Swap Meet

June 9, 2019

Wanamaker, Kempton & Southern Railroad

Kempton, Pennsylvania

cj3a.info/picnic

Southern Jeep Festival

September 27-29, 2019

Greenville Pickens Speedway

Easley, South Carolina

bit.ly/2EdHgIB