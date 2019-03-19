Kyle LeDuc Wins Lucas Oil Season Opener

Pro 4 driver Kyle LeDuc won the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series season opener held at Glen Helen Raceway over the weekend. LeDuc was the fastest qualifier in the Pro 4 class. After a 16-lap showdown, LeDuc won the race by just 2.43 seconds over competitor RJ Anderson.

“This was Round 1 of 2019 and we laid it down this weekend. We were the Fastest Qualifier and finished on top of the box. We had the advantage of our aggressive Toyo Open Country tires and we went places on the track where others couldn’t. With pure determination and a little luck, we were able to pull off a victory coming from the rear of the pack,” said LeDuc.

Other class winners at the event included Jerett Brooks in the Pro 2 class. Brooks is determined to win this season. Drivers in the Pro 2 class have their work cut out for them to get the tracks figured out. The series mandated new rules this season. The trucks now must use DOT tires, a big change from the former “grooved” tires they are used to running. With grooved tires, drivers were able to help set their trucks up specific to each track. They had the advantage of changing patterns on the tires. The new DOT rule levels the playing field for the entire class.

Jerett Brooks is focused on a championship. “This off-season has been a huge change, to say the least. Buying a house, starting a desk job, having a baby on the way, and managing my race team, it all has been pretty crazy. I’m more determined to win than I have ever been,” said Jerett.

Ryan Beat was back in Pro Lite with a win as well. This will reportedly be Beat’s last season in the class as he is rumored to step up to Pro 2 next year. Next up on the Lucas Oil Off Racing circuit will be Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, on April 13.

Photos Courtesy of: Toyo Tire and Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series