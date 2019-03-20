Mobile Malaria Project Uses Land Rover Discovery for Journey

The Mobile Malaria Project is about to embark on a multi-country journey through Africa using a modified Land Rover Discovery. The project will take three Oxford University researchers through Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, and Kenya. The expedition will travel more than 6,300 kilometers. The purpose of the journey is to help the researchers understand how the malaria virus spreads by visiting frontline locations and reaching remote research areas. Ninety percent of the world’s malaria cases occur in African countries. The team won the Land Rover Bursary award in 2018.

The Land Rover Discovery has been specially modified for the team. It is equipped with a mobile genetic sequencing laboratory that makes full use of the vehicle’s load space. Included is a fridge/freezer combination unit to store scientific supplies. There are storage equipment spaces and an onboard battery. Necessary off-road equipment was also added, including a winch, recovery boards, roof rack, and LED lights. The vehicle will also carry extra fuel and water along with a fire suppression system.

Land Rover has a 30-year history of tackling the most difficult terrain with its vehicles. Humanitarian teams have used the vehicles to reach threatened habitats and help vulnerable people across the world. It has the latest technology to allow the Malaria Project team to travel with confidence through extreme conditions.

Land Rover’s global humanitarian partner—what3words—will help the team accurately plan their route and document their findings in real time.

The Mobile Malaria Project departs the UK on March 22 for the eight-week expedition.