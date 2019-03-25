Off Road Nights Dirt Lifestyle Event Huge Success at Del Mar Fairgrounds

If you build it, they will come. Some promoters live by that phrase. Rat Sult has been promoting his Off Road Nights Dirt Lifestyle events successfully for six years. Normally his events are held each August in Temecula. They attract quite a crowd with vendors and truck and motorcycle demos. This year Rat took on his biggest challenge. He gambled on renting out the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego. That gamble paid off huge.

“Unbelievable is the way to describe how spectacular this first-time event was at the fabled Del Mar Fairgrounds. Del Mar is an iconic venue to expand into and this turned out huge with huge crowds, lots of cars, displays, racing and entertainment. We were so packed our crew did a masterful job in a new venue and did an admirable job in bringing a piece of our dirt lifestyle up close and personal,” said Rat Sult.

120 industry vendors showed up to be part of the action. An estimated 10,000 spectators walked through the gates of the fairgrounds as well. The one-day event had vendors busy talking to potential customers. The food court was always busy with workers cooking up a variety of delicious eats. The stage featured local bands. Celebrities, like motorcycle stunt rider Robbie Maddison, were on hand to sign autographs.

The crowds came to see high-flying action from quads, trucks, and UTVs inside the arena. The UTVs went head to head on a “rhythm style” track with heat races and a main event all afternoon. Off Road Nights Dirt Lifestyle also featured a truck cross with modified off-road street trucks. Blake Wilkey showed the crowds big air off the jumps with his highly modified LS-powered VW bug.