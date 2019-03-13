Polaris Adds Back Country Limited Edition to 2019 Lineup

Click for Coverage
Posted in News on March 13, 2019
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Polaris is adding the Ranger XP 1000 EPS Back Country Edition to its 2019 lineup. The new models will come in three- and six-seat configurations. This limited-edition side-by-side is purpose-built for hunters to operate in extreme riding conditions.

“We’re excited to expand our industry-leading lineup of premium utility side-by-sides for 2019. Our new Back Country Edition is the ultimate vehicle for hunters looking to raise their game, and we continue to elevate the off-road experience by bringing our innovative Ride Command technology and more color choices to Ranger Crew XP 1000,” said Polaris’ President of Off-Road Vehicles Chris Musso.

The vehicles come with an 82hp ProStar 1000 engine and reduced gear transmission. Specially designed A-arms feature 13 inches of ground clearance to go through rough terrain. They also have a high-mount air intake system allowing for clean air to reach the engine. Polaris added a 4,500-pound HD winch.

Polaris now offers its exclusive Ride Command technology on the Back Country Edition. Features include a 7-inch glove touch display with built-in GPS navigation. There is also an AM/FM radio tuner and Bluetooth connectivity. The vehicle also comes with front and rear cameras for added visibility.

The Back Country Edition comes in an exclusive Polaris Pursuit Camo. The Ranger XP 1000 EPS Back Country Edition retails for $19,899, while the crew version retails for $21,099.

