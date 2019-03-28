Roush Adds Package to Ford Super Duty

Imagine the most powerful Super Duty in the world. Put a Roush package on that Super Duty, and your dreams just became reality. The Roush Super Duty package is now available for the F-250 and F-350 models.

All diesel-equipped models come with the Roush DPF-Back exhaust system and a 5-inch exhaust tip for an aggressive look and maximum airflow. An advanced custom Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension features front and rear shocks that will help smooth out the handling of the Roush Super Duty. The included leveling kit adds a lifted look and off-road stance. The truck also comes with 20-inch Roush off-road wheels. Two colors of trim rings are available. Mounted to the wheels are BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires.

“The 2019 Roush Super Duty is our toughest, heaviest-duty truck. We’ve designed this vehicle to work hard and play harder with unmatched Roush performance and style,” said Jack Roush Jr.

The truck comes with the signature Roush front grille, accent lighting, and body color fender flares. Roush also has multiple graphics packages, allowing each owner to customize the truck. Additional options such as a console vault safe are available for the truck. Pricing on the Roush Super Duty starts at $15,685 over factory MSRP.