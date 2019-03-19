Click for Coverage
Roush Unleashes the Roush Raptor

Posted in News on March 19, 2019
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

The Ford Raptor is already a cool, capable, and powerful off-road vehicle. Add a Roush package to it, and you have just unleashed a beast! That is exactly what Roush Performance did to the 2019 Ford Raptor.

Upgrades include aggressive 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires. A Roush Performance–tuned axle-back exhaust system helps unleash the vehicle into beast mode. Power is provided by a twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost V-6 engine that produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. An additional Performance Pac Engine upgrade system will be available from Roush for those looking to unleash even more power.

The Roush Raptor also comes with a Roush exclusive air intake kit and an ECU flash for increased performance. Twenty-inch black Roush wheels help accent the truck. Additionally, a Roush Chase rack with Rigid LED off-road lights is available. The signature Roush graphics package lets everyone know this truck is not just your average Raptor. A custom gauge cluster and serialized console badge help complete the look on the interior. Customers can add an optional console vault safe.

Pricing for this beast is $13,000 over the standard Raptor MSRP. Roush tacks on a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty to the truck.

