Sal Fish to Celebrate 80th Birthday as NORRA Grand Marshal

Baja “Godfather” Sal Fish will celebrate his 80th birthday as the grand marshal of the 2019 NORRA Rally. Fish, the son of a mechanic and garage owner, was born on May 2, 1939, in Los Angeles. Fish followed his automotive passion and soon became publisher of Hot Rod magazine, which then led him to become the owner of SCORE International, sanctioning body for the Baja 1000. He retired in 2012, selling SCORE to businessman and racer Roger Norman. Fish was known for promoting desert racing in California, Nevada, and Baja.

“Let me tell you, being honored with something like this never gets old. I am honored that NORRA and Mike Pearlman chose me as Grand Marshal for the 10th running of what has evolved into something very special and unique in our sport. The fact we are going to celebrate my birthday as part of another adventure down the peninsula is just perfect. I can’t imagine anything better,” said Sal Fish.

Ed Pearlman originally founded NORRA in 1967. Sal Fish covered the NORRA races in 1968 for Hot Rod magazine. In 1969, Fish and Bob Weggeland campaigned a stock VW Beetle. In 2010, Ed’s son Mike Pearlman resurrected the historic race, turning it into a multiday rally down the Baja Peninsula.

Sal Fish was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004. Fish will share driving duties at this year’s NORRA Rally in a restored ex-factory Team MacPherson Chevrolet truck. The NORRA Rally starts in Ensenada on April 26.