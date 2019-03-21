SPIED: Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat Testing

Our spy photographer was back at it again. This time he caught a Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat mule driving near the streets of Detroit, Michigan. The photographer tells us that the truck is fast, but not fast enough to escape his lens.

The truck was spied just outside of the SRT building in Auburn Hills. The SRT building is where a lot of fast performance vehicles are developed for FCA. The Ram had the distinct Hellcat whine when the engine revved, along with quick acceleration. It’s very easy to figure out what is under the hood of this machine.

We noticed the TRX mule had aftermarket black rims. Earlier spy photos show a framerail support bracket on the truck. This one now has a beefy rear control arm. It also appears that internal bypass shocks were added to the truck.

The Ram Rebel TRX concept was debuted at the 2016 State Fair of Texas. Mopar fans have been waiting for the TRX to come to market and play against the Ford Raptor. A source familiar with the project confirms the TRX will get a full 707hp Hellcat engine. The concept originally showed a 575hp engine.

There has been no official word on when the TRX will come to market; however, we have heard speculation of a 2020 debut.

Photos: Spiedbilde