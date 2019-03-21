Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (12)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

SPIED: Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat Testing

Posted in News on March 21, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Our spy photographer was back at it again. This time he caught a Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat mule driving near the streets of Detroit, Michigan. The photographer tells us that the truck is fast, but not fast enough to escape his lens.

The truck was spied just outside of the SRT building in Auburn Hills. The SRT building is where a lot of fast performance vehicles are developed for FCA. The Ram had the distinct Hellcat whine when the engine revved, along with quick acceleration. It’s very easy to figure out what is under the hood of this machine.

We noticed the TRX mule had aftermarket black rims. Earlier spy photos show a framerail support bracket on the truck. This one now has a beefy rear control arm. It also appears that internal bypass shocks were added to the truck.

The Ram Rebel TRX concept was debuted at the 2016 State Fair of Texas. Mopar fans have been waiting for the TRX to come to market and play against the Ford Raptor. A source familiar with the project confirms the TRX will get a full 707hp Hellcat engine. The concept originally showed a 575hp engine.

There has been no official word on when the TRX will come to market; however, we have heard speculation of a 2020 debut.

Photos: Spiedbilde

PhotosView Slideshow
TRX HellCat 016 TRX HellCat 015 TRX HellCat 014 TRX HellCat 013 TRX HellCat 011 TRX HellCat 007 TRX HellCat 001

What's Trending

  • SPIED: Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat Testing
  • Mobile Malaria Project Uses Land Rover Discovery for Journey
  • Kyle LeDuc Wins Lucas Oil Season Opener
  • Roush Unleashes the Roush Raptor
  • Velocity Restorations is Back With a Monster Scout

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE