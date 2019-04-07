2019 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Bring Company’s Truck Heritage to Moab

Brett T. Evans Writer

As usual, Jeep will bring several concepts to the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, but uncommonly, each and every one of them are pickups this year.

Jeep Five-Quarter

Some are based on the 2020 Jeep Gladiator , but one of our favorites is actually a resto-mod of a 1968 M-715 “Five-Quarter” military truck. Starting from that 1 1/4–ton truck’s bones, Jeep ditched the front sheetmetal and replaced it with a full carbon-fiber front end, featuring styling that cleverly apes the old truck’s. The all-new cargo box is bobbed to 6 feet, furnished with a wood floor, and perforated with water jet–cut panels, including a flow-through tailgate with a vintage Jeep logo. This feature is obviously a nod to style rather than practicality, but we’ll forgive it because it looks so good.

HID headlights, LED off-road lamps, and LED taillights modernize the exterior lighting. There are also functional rock rails that replace the original rocker panels, and modified Jeep Gladiator Rubicon steel bumpers take the place of the original units. The body has been further altered thanks to a 3.5-inch-lower soft top profile, giving the truck a sinister, cut-down look.

Inside, the retro theme continues with low-back seats based on those of the current Jeep Wrangler, while a water jet–cut instrument panel and door panels provide some visual flash. An old supercharger houses the shifter and transfer case levers.

Under the skin, the truck has been fortified with a reinforced frame and a new rear link/coil suspension that ditches the old truck’s leaf springs. The front axle—a Dynatrac ProRock 60—has been relocated 2 inches forward, and a Dynatrac ProRock 80 rear axle joins the party, supporting 40-inch tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels. The whole thing is motivated by a 6.2L Hellcrate Hemi V-8, which is based on the production Hellcat supercharged engine. Estimated power output is 700 hp, which sounds just fine to us, thanks.

Jeep J6

Another favorite of the batch is the Jeep J6, which is clearly based on the 2019 Jeep Wrangler JL but comes with several retro touches. The J6 started life as a Rubicon Unlimited model before being custom-built into a two-door pickup with a bed that’s a full foot longer than that of the Gladiator. (Reminds us of some April fooling we saw last week.)

The J6’s Metallic Brilliant Blue paint is an homage to a color available on the 1978 Jeep Honcho. Badging is clearly inspired by Jeeps of the 1970s as well. The 6-foot cargo box is guarded by color-matching spray-in bedliner, a feature we’re surprised we don’t see more frequently. There’s also a prototype spare tire carrier and a sport bar in the bed, the latter made from 2 ¼-inch steel and carrying four Jeep Performance Parts LED lamps for off-road illumination. A prototype bolt-on stinger bar mounts to the Rubicon front bumper, bringing with it four more LEDs. Two more lighting elements are mounted to the A-pillars, bringing the total to an even 10. Interior cosmetics are improved via Katzkin leather upholstery with blue contrast stitching, an auxiliary switch bank, a few production Mopar dress-up accessories.

Beadlock 17-inch wheels feature a Mopar “Brass Monkey” finish and silver beadlock ring, and they’re mounted to aggressive 37-inch tires. A production Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit adds some additional clearance, helping the truck traverse obstacles more frequently. There’s also a Jeep Performance Parts cold-air intake for the otherwise-stock 3.6L V-6.

Jeep JT Scrambler

Inspired by the Jeep CJ8 Scrambler, the Jeep JT Scrambler is based on the 2020 Gladiator pickup. Showroom-fresh Bright White paint conspires with Punk’N Metallic and Nacho side stripes and hood graphics to impart a distinctly 1980s flair. The roof’s dark brown paint also contributes to the feel.

A body-color prototype sport bar in the bed extends the length of the top rails, providing eight additional tie-down locations, as well as mounting points for diffuse lighting that illuminates the bed. Katzkin brown upholstery with orange bordering thread and dark grey Jeep grille embroidery on the seats liven up the interior, and there’s a switch bank, Mopar bright pedals, and all-weather floor mats on offer as well.

A 2-inch Jeep Performance Parts lift kit makes space for 37-inch tires and Jeep Performance Parts 17-inch wheels—which are painted with contrasting orange accents. There are also four lights mounted to the sport bar, as well as two on the A-pillars and two on the front bumper.

Jeep Wayout

Jeep wanted to highlight the 2020 Gladiator’s impressive 1,600-pound payload capacity—and cash in on the growing popularity of overland vehicles—with the Wayout concept.

Extensive exterior body armor and production Gator Green paint impart a slightly militaristic vibe that we love, while a custom-built bed rack secures the rooftop tent—access is via an integrated ladder. There’s a 270-degree awning with amber LED task lighting as well, providing a more comfortable basecamp at the end of the day’s adventures. Auxiliary fuel tanks integrated into the bedsides help expand off-road driving range, and there’s an ARB onboard air system as well.

A Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit shows up on the Wayout as well, and the truck’s body-color steel wheels and mud tires hearken back to the original Willys Jeep. A Jeep Performance Parts snorkel improves wading depth and ensures a supply of clean air, even in dusty conditions. And Warn supplied a bumper-mounted 12,000-pound winch that should help when the going gets sticky.

Brown leather, bedlined flooring, and a Decked in-bed drawer system help improve durability and versatility.

Jeep Flatbill

The Jeep Flatbill is a desert-ready concept built for motocross enthusiasts, a message clearly sent by the bro-approved high-clearance fenders and vented carbon hood. Also improving clearance and approach angle are a custom shortened front bumper and redesigned skidplate.

The Flatbill concept is based on the 2020 Gladiator, and as such, its bed has been optimized to transport dirt bikes and gear to the trail. Removing the tailgate provides access to the sliding wheel ramps, making loading up a bit easier. And a redesigned bed lower and rear bumper improve the departure angle as well.

Dynatrac ProRock 60 front and rear axles, an Off-Road Evolution custom 4-inch lift, and Gladiator-first 40-inch tires improve off-road capability significantly, which should make accessing the most remote desert trails easier and more fun. A Jeep Performance Parts cold-air intake helps wake up the engine a bit as well.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity

Also inspired by action sports—this time rock climbing—the Gladiator Gravity is customized with a full complement of ready-to-fit Jeep Performance Parts.

Mopar cross rails in the bed area provide the anchor points for a cargo basket, perfect for storing ropes, carabiners, and other climbing. The Gladiator also comes with a Decked storage system with lockable sliding drawers, giving the truck two-tier storage versatility.

Steel-tube doors and a mesh sunbonnet maximize one of the Gladiator’s key wins over other midsize trucks: its open-air capability. There are also tie-down straps that secure the windshield when it’s lowered. Katzkin seats with custom embroidery, all-weather floormats with drain plugs, modular storage bags, Jeep Performance Parts rock rails, 17-inch wheels, and 35-inch tires add functionality and a unique appearance to the Gravity’s interior and exterior. Meanwhile, a 2-inch Jeep Performance Parts lift kit and cold-air intake improve performance.

Jeep’s EJS 2019 concepts are as interesting and cool as they’ve ever been, but we’re grateful for the renewed emphasis on pickups and classic styling. Hopefully we’ll get our mitts on one of these concepts when we arrive in Moab next week.

Source: Jeep