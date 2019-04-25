2020 Dakar Rally to Be Held in Saudi Arabia

During a joint press conference held with representatives from the Saudi government in Al-Qiddiya, the ASO announced the 2020 Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia. The route will start in Jeddah on January 5, 2020. Jeddah is the second largest city in the country. Twelve stages later the route will end in Al-Qiddiya. The Dakar Rally is expected to be just over 5,500 miles. Officials are planning a rest day in Riyadh on January 11.

The country of Saudi Arabia is attractive to the Dakar organizers because of the terrain. The country has large sand dunes, something competitors have come to expect on Dakar routes. The opening stages are expected to feature traditional rally-style tracks and mountains. Also attractive to the ASO is the region’s deep historical roots. 3.5 million people live in Jeddah, with the city doing economically well thanks to a large commercial shipping port on the Red Sea.

The ASO has put together a five-year deal for the rally to be run in Saudi Arabia; however, other countries can be part of future routes during that time. The Dakar Rally was moved to South America in 2009 after terrorism threats in Mauritania led organizers to cancel the 2008 edition.