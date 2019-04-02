ATF to Investigate Second Fire at Off Road Warehouse

A fire broke out March 28 at Off Road Warehouse’s Kearny Mesa location. The fire caused $3.5 million in damages. The shop specializes in Jeep and truck parts. This is the second fire at the same location in less than six months. In November 2018, San Diego Fire Rescue crews put out a fire at Off Road Warehouse. That fire caused thousands of dollars in damage. Both fires happened at night when no one was in the business. Local arson investigators have now called in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Over the weekend dozens of ATF agents descended on the business. The federal investigative team is made up of chemists and engineers. A member of the San Diego Metro Arson Strike team told Fox 5 News in San Diego they were going through all the debris with rakes and shovels. Investigators are looking at everything from electrical wiring to the business’ financial documents. So far, federal investigators have not said if the fire is suspicious or discussed any evidence they may have recovered. The investigators are expected to be at the location all week.

"Thank God we have the 24 ATF people on-site," ORW co-owner Nate Mullen told Fox 5 News. He also says he welcomes the investigation and wants to get answers. Off Road Warehouse has three San Diego locations and one location in Temecula. The other locations will remain open during the investigation.

SOURCE: KSWB FOX 5 NEWS