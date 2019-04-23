Decked and Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour Giveaway

Decked, a sponsor of The Truck Show Podcast, has launched an Instagram contest that includes a Decked system (and components) for your truck and an expenses-paid trip for two—including airfare, accommodations, and concert tickets—to see Jason Aldean in concert during his “Ride All Night” Tour, which kicks off in May. This just might be the time your luck turns around and you find yourself with some cool Decked swag along with a memorable experience.

But here’s the deal—it’s in your best interest to take action now. Check out the contest specifics below. Good luck!

This is an Instagram thing, so if you don’t have an Instagram account, that’s the first step. Once you’re on the ’Gram, follow the @DECKEDUSA and @JasonAldean pages. You have to like both pages. Then, on either page, tag two friends with valid Instagram accounts in the comments section of any of the Decked “Ride All Night” Tour Giveaway posts. They’re pretty easy to recognize. You get one entry per giveaway post, but note that there will be multiple posts about the contest on both pages, and all count as additional entries to win. Translation: comment and tag two friends on each giveaway post, on each Instagram page.

That’s all you need to do to be entered to win. The contest runs Monday, April 22, through 11:59 p.m. MST on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

The winner will be randomly selected and announced on Monday, April 29, on the @DECKEDUSA Instagram page, after the winner has been contacted and confirmed. For more information and to double-check the fine print, check out decked.com/aldean.