Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (8)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Driving Topless and Doorless to Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2019 #EJS2019

Posted in News on April 13, 2019
Share this
Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

What's your favorite topless road trip in a Jeep?

We loaded up our gear and drove from Los Angeles, California, through the desert, the mountains, rain, snow, and sun, to end up in the Jeep Mecca—Moab, Utah, for the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari.

After battling hours of traffic, we made it to the open highway...finally!

Temps reached into the 80s just before the sun sank beneath the horizon. Once it gets cold on the highway, outerwear goes from "day at the beach" to "show no skin—the wind will freeze you."

Temps eventually got below the frosty 40 degrees to which we programmed our Dometic fridge, stowed behind the Jeep's seat. So, the soda in the cup holder is colder than the soda in the fridge?

We didn't drive straight through the night, but we didn't camp either. A passerby on this dirt road at sunrise would have seen the Jeep's pilot wrapped in a sleeping bag, still upright in the driver seat.

With the sun shining and blood once again flowing to the lower extremeties, we found our way into Utah, and eventually to the Slickrock Capitol of the Jeep World.

Watch the video, and keep checking fourwheeler.com and our social media outlets for EVERTHING Jeep this week (and a few things that aren't!)

Editor Brubaker and Korfhage reunited in Moab!

What's Trending

  • Driving Topless and Doorless to Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2019 #EJS2019
  • Experience the All New Jeep Gladiator At Easter Jeep Safari in Moab
  • GMC Torture-Tests CarbonPro Carbon-Fiber Bed for 2019 Sierra 1500
  • Off-Road Community Comes Together to Help Soldier
  • Andy McMillin Wins SCORE San Felipe 250

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW Jeep Wrangler
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE