EJS2019 Five Cool Finds At The Vendor Show

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Every year, after the dust settles from the many trail rides of the Moab Easter Jeep Safari, vendors and 4x4 enthusiasts alike pack the Old Spanish Trail Arena. Food, off-road goods, and fun can be found both indoors and outside amongst the rows of exhibits and displays.

We shook the sand and red dirt from our cameras and headed to the show, scouring the aisles for sneak-peeks at new and exciting off-road products. Have a look at what we found!

The new ARB Jack was standing on its support platform, offering a hydraulic solution to vehicles in need of a quick raise. The Jack can lift upwards of 4,000 pounds, lifts in half-inch strokes, and weighs in at 23 pounds.

BDS Suspension showcased its new long-arm lift kit for the JL Wrangler, featuring contoured lower control arms for increased ground clearance, and more.

MetalCloak has a new solution to the last inches of your JL’s suspension travel— DuroSpring Front and Rear Jounce Bumper Replacements. With no moving parts or serviceable components, the bumpstops are a simple and effective way to improve control and comfort on your new Wrangler.

Forget bugout bags, this bag gets you home safely! Comes loaded with essentials to keep you safe on the trail, roadside, or anywhere you need it.

Black Series brought a convoy of off-road campers to the show, each with impressive trail capability, camp functionality, and interior luxury to match.