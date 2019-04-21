Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (6)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

#EJS2019 Five Cool Finds At The Vendor Show

Posted in News on April 21, 2019
Share this
Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Every year, after the dust settles from the many trail rides of the Moab Easter Jeep Safari, vendors and 4x4 enthusiasts alike pack the Old Spanish Trail Arena. Food, off-road goods, and fun can be found both indoors and outside amongst the rows of exhibits and displays.

We shook the sand and red dirt from our cameras and headed to the show, scouring the aisles for sneak-peeks at new and exciting off-road products. Have a look at what we found!

The new ARB Jack was standing on its support platform, offering a hydraulic solution to vehicles in need of a quick raise. The Jack can lift upwards of 4,000 pounds, lifts in half-inch strokes, and weighs in at 23 pounds.

BDS Suspension showcased its new long-arm lift kit for the JL Wrangler, featuring contoured lower control arms for increased ground clearance, and more.

MetalCloak has a new solution to the last inches of your JL’s suspension travel— DuroSpring Front and Rear Jounce Bumper Replacements. With no moving parts or serviceable components, the bumpstops are a simple and effective way to improve control and comfort on your new Wrangler.

Forget bugout bags, this bag gets you home safely! Comes loaded with essentials to keep you safe on the trail, roadside, or anywhere you need it.

Black Series brought a convoy of off-road campers to the show, each with impressive trail capability, camp functionality, and interior luxury to match.

What's Trending

  • #EJS2019 Fullsize Invasion Playback
  • #EJS2019 Five Cool Finds At The Vendor Show
  • #EJS2019 Video Action! Fullsize Invasion Goes Behind The Rocks In Moab For Easter Jeep Safari
  • #EJS2019 Fullsize Invasion: Pritchett Canyon MEGA RECAP VIDEO
  • Fullsize Invasion on Top of the World #EJS2019 Moab Jeep Safari

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE