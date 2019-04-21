EJS2019 Fullsize Invasion Playback

#EJS2019 Fullsize Invasion PlaybackPosted in News on April 21, 2019
Fullsize rigs invaded Moab, Utah for the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari (#EJS2019), and we were hot on their heels! We spent the week tackling trails such as Behind the Rocks, Pritchett Canyon, and Moab Rim, gathering action-packed video and stunning photos along the way. Read on for a summary of the action at the 2019 Fullsize Invasion!
What is Fullsize Invasion? Well, FSI as it’s become known was created to highlight the fact that even though it’s EJS week, there are plenty of fullsize rigs roaming Moab. FSI has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and Four Wheeler has been covering the event since its inception. It’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and it’s a blast!
