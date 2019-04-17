Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Pritchett Canyon. The trail famous for testing the limits of capable rigs and forcing the uninitiated to head home, winch lines tucked between their legs. It comes with a smorgasbord of off-camber climbs, head-high ledges, and ample opportunities to test skills of throttle application and line choice. Pritchett Canyon was also the site of a Fullsize Invasion run during the 2019 Jeep Safari week.

We joined a group of seasoned 4x4 enthusiasts piloting their fullsize rigs over, through, up, and down the obstacles within the canyon. The pace was slow, but the heartbeats raced as the big rigs navigated the steep climbs and harrowing drops.

What is Fullsize Invasion? Well, FSI as it’s become known was created to highlight the fact that even though it’s EJS week, there are plenty of fullsize rigs roaming Moab. FSI has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and Four Wheeler has been covering the event since its inception. It’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and it’s a blast!

This story is part of the Four Wheeler Network’s Easter Jeep Safari coverage at fourwheeler.com, which includes timely, detailed trip reports complete with lots of cool photos and awesome video; special stories on some of the rigs we see; coverage of special events like the Jeep Expo vendor show and the Jeep/Mopar concept vehicle unveiling event; and much more. Of course you can also find on-the-fly updates on our social media sites as well.

EJS is a huge, weeklong 4x4 event that is like a wheeler magnet, drawing 4x4 fans to its awesomeness. It’s a time when folks flock to the Moab area to experience the incredible terrain and world-famous trails along with the camaraderie of like-minded four-wheel-drive fans.

So, check back here at fourwheeler.com often as we bring the trails, rigs, and red rocks of Moab to YOU!