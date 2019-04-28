The 1,000 lb-ft of torque glass ceiling has been shattered with the new Cummins 6.7L in the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty! To get the scoop, Holman stalks the Ram display at the North American International Auto Show and catches up with Ram VP Jim Morrison and the crew from Cummins. The guys also talk to first-gen Dodge Ram Cummins owner Dave Couvillion from 179 Garage about his super clean truck, which he bought with a surprise under the hood.

