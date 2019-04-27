Click for Coverage
Episode 62 of The Truck Show Podcast: World’s Most Expensive Bronco

Posted in News on April 27, 2019
Monica Gonderman Associate Online Editor

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our latest episode.

Did you enjoy our previous episode with “The Truck No One Saw Coming”? We’ll recap that and all of the April Fools fun from around the internet. The guys talk to ICON 4x4 founder Jonathan Ward about the world’s most expensive Bronco and give you the details on what makes for good replacement rubber with Derek Churchill from Precision Replacement Parts.

Listen to and download The Truck Show Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, and Spotify. You can also find us on iHeartRadio and Stitcher. We appreciate your 5-star review, but also look forward to publicly ridiculing your critical emails. Since social media is a must in today’s digital world, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for more information and links to additional stories. If email is more your thing, we always enjoy hearing from you. Hit us up at truckshowpodcast@gmail.com. Since you probably don’t even remember how to hold and form letters with an ink pen, we’re not even going to bother including an address. Who wants to waste money on stamps anyway?

