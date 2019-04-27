Episode 62 of The Truck Show Podcast: World’s Most Expensive Bronco

The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our latest episode.

Did you enjoy our previous episode with “The Truck No One Saw Coming”? We’ll recap that and all of the April Fools fun from around the internet. The guys talk to ICON 4x4 founder Jonathan Ward about the world’s most expensive Bronco and give you the details on what makes for good replacement rubber with Derek Churchill from Precision Replacement Parts.

