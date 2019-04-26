Lasers have jumped the shark and are now lighting up the off-road industry. Innovator Alan Roach of Baja Designs walks the guys through this awesome new technology and talks about being the most imitated inventor in the history of ever. The Truck Show moves to its new home, and listeners come out of the woodwork to tell Lightning he’s no less of a truck enthusiast with a Mini in the driveway.

Listen to and download The Truck Show Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, and Spotify. You can also find us on iHeartRadio and Stitcher. We appreciate your 5-star review, but also look forward to publicly ridiculing your critical emails. Since social media is a must in today’s digital world, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for more information and links to additional stories. If email is more your thing, we always enjoy hearing from you. Hit us up at truckshowpodcast@gmail.com. Since you probably don’t even remember how to hold and form letters with an ink pen, we’re not even going to bother including an address. Who wants to waste money on stamps anyway?