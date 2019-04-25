Episode 65 of The Truck Show Podcast: Easter Jeep Safari 2019 #EJS2019
Jeep, MotorTrend Personalities and Listeners Tune in During EJS!
The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with DECKED is a fun, irreverent, and edgy look at today’s world of custom and factory trucks, hosted by automotive journalist Sean Holman and veteran Los Angeles radio personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our latest episode.
Listen to our 2019 Easter Jeep Safari exploits and hear from Fred Williams, Dave Chappelle, Rick Péwé, Verne Simons, Trent McGee, Jeep’s Mark Allen, Steve Sanders from Cummins, Carter from BDS, and all of our awesome listeners that we met along the way—plus more!
